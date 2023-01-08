Two months after City Manager Kent Cagle told council members that it could take as much as $232 million in bond debt over the next nine years to improve public buildings and quality-of-life issues, they are scheduled in a workshop meeting on Monday to consider a bond election.

The “City Council will ... discuss putting a general obligation bond on a future election ballot,” according to a city news release issued last week. “(Residents) are encouraged to attend to hear the options and provide comments.”

