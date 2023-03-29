PFC Station42

The Public Facility Corporation oversees the creation of the $51 million Station42 apartment community in north Killeen, near Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive. As part of that arrangement, developer NRP Group paid the city $350,000 in closing fees, all of which has been awarded to Killeen nonprofits.

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members approved the selection of seven nonprofit organizations to receive $140,000 in Killeen Public Facility Corporation funding.

“This is our final round of this as we wrap this up,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said. “But it’s been a pleasure being able to see some of the things that came out of the money that we were able to give to the other grantees. So with that, it’s my honor to make the motion to approve (the grants).”

