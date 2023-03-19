More than five years after McLean Construction and the city of Killeen sued each other over the widening of Stagecoach Road, officials are preparing to hire an engineer to design the new thoroughfare.
“The Stagecoach roadway project was originally completed in 2018,” according to a city staff report included in the Killeen City Council’s agenda for an upcoming meeting Tuesday. “However, during its construction and immediately after its completion, the roadway condition failed. Litigation against the previous contractor is ongoing.”
McLean Construction, a Killeen company, filed suit on Feb. 23, 2018, against the city, alleging it violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Consumer Protection Act when the city refused to pay McLean in full for its work on widening Stagecoach and Trimmier roads.
In its complaint filed with the 146th Judicial District Court, McLean demanded more than $825,000. The city filed a countersuit on March 26, 2018, alleging the company’s work on the now-crumbling thoroughfare was subpar.
“As a direct and proximate result of the failure of the work, the city experienced loss and damage to its property,” according to the city’s answer and counterclaim. “The city of Killeen ... seeks monetary relief over $1 million. The city’s damages have not yet been fully determined.”
The widening project on Stagecoach Road was completed in 2016.
“Through geotechnical investigations, it has been determined that full roadway replacement is needed for the approximate 3.8-mile segment of Stagecoach Road from Aquilla Drive to East Trimmier Road,” the staff report shows. “In addition to full roadway replacement, the localized flooding occurring on the west end of the project between (State Highway) 195 and Tyrell Drive needs to be addressed.”
During the workshop meeting Tuesday, City Council members are scheduled to discuss a three-way contract that includes Pape-Dawson Engineers of Austin and Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee of Austin — the firm representing Killeen in its suit against McLean.
“After interviewing three design consultants including Pape-Dawson Engineers, Garver, and Lockwood Andrews and Newnam Inc., Pape-Dawson Engineers was selected by the review panel to proceed with the design contract proposal and has provided a proposed contract for full engineering design services not to exceed
$1,982,000,” according to the staff report.”
The project entails the full road replacement, surface, base and portions of the subbase “as needed along the full length” of State Highway 195 and East Trimmier Road.
“The new (road) surface will follow the current Pavement Design Manual requirements ... adopted by (the) council” in December 2022, the staff report shows. “The project will be designed in phases to split up the project based on available funding and to start construction sooner.”
The work is expected to take five years “based on available funding and is expected to start at the intersection of East Trimmier and Stagecoach and proceed westward,” according to the staff report.
When Stagecoach began deteriorating, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said it happened far short of the 15-year average lifespan expected for durability before resurfacing work is required.
Meanwhile, McLean Construction alleges the city did not pay $825,365.21 for work on the Trimmier Road widening and Phase 2 of the Stagecoach Road reconstruction. The projects cost a combined $23.8 million — $17 million contract for the second phase of the Stagecoach Road and $6.38 million for the Trimmer Road widening.
“The city is refusing to pay McLean amounts due and owing to McLean based upon the city improperly claiming that McLean is responsible for making repairs to the asphalt paving because of the defective design of the Stagecoach project adopted by the city,” the petition shows.
McLean is also claiming $76,884.40 in withheld wages for the Trimmier Road project after asphalt cracks appeared.
Other items for the meeting on Tuesday include:
Vivian Munera-Spears: Concerns with the Child Watch home
Camron Cochran: Educational training awareness about campaign political signs
Resolution authorizing Municipal Court software annual maintenance agreement with Tyler Technologies for $70,518.84.
Resolution ratifying the letter of agreement with Target Solutions for repairs to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building at 1 Santa Fe Plaza for $87,891.17.
Resolution appointing members to the Downtown Advisory Committee.
Resolution accepting the annual audit report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022.
Resolution adopting a policy for naming and renaming properties and streets.
Resolution appointing presiding and alternate judges for the May 6 general election.
Declare unopposed candidate and cancel the May 6 general election for District 4.
Amend the fiscal year 2023 annual budget to increase expenditure accounts in the street maintenance fund.
South service area evaluation
Public Facility Corporation nonprofit youth organization grant
Marijuana enforcement ordinance implementation report
Discuss the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property related to facilities for Animal Services
Discuss the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property in downtown Killeen
The council workshop on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
