Stagecoach Road

Cracks appear on Stagecoach Road in December 2020. Killeen officials are preparing to contract an engineer to design the new road project for almost $2 million.

 File | Herald

More than five years after McLean Construction and the city of Killeen sued each other over the widening of Stagecoach Road, officials are preparing to hire an engineer to design the new thoroughfare.

“The Stagecoach roadway project was originally completed in 2018,” according to a city staff report included in the Killeen City Council’s agenda for an upcoming meeting Tuesday. “However, during its construction and immediately after its completion, the roadway condition failed. Litigation against the previous contractor is ongoing.”

