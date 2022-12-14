The posted speed limit on Rosewood Drive increased on Wednesday after Killeen City Council members accepted a staff recommendation to make the change.
The speed limit is now 45 MPH, up from 35 MPH.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The posted speed limit on Rosewood Drive increased on Wednesday after Killeen City Council members accepted a staff recommendation to make the change.
The speed limit is now 45 MPH, up from 35 MPH.
“City staff collected speed and traffic count data along Rosewood Drive” from Jan. 10, 2022, to Jan. 18, 2022, according to documents. “On (Jan. 18), the results of the speed study were presented to the City Council. The results showed that the average speeds that were collected were 39 mph for Rosewood Drive north of Stagecoach Road, and 41 mph for the section south of Stagecoach.”
Eighty-five percent of drivers were clocked between 43 and 44 MPH.
“The presentation also included accident data along Rosewood (that) showed accidents to be concentrated near the intersections of Fawn Drive and Aspen Drive,” according to the staff report. “During the City Council meeting, staff were directed to perform warrant studies for the two intersections.”
That was a year ago. During a meeting on Tuesday, City Council members voted 7-0 to raise the speed limit.
The Texas Department of Transportation “recommends that 85th percentile operating speed limit be used to establish speed limits on the roadways,” the staff report shows.
Rosewood Drive extends from East Central Texas Expressway to Chaparral Road.
On Wednesday, the 35 MPH speed limit signs were still standing. However, a digital road sign indicated the new speed limit is 45 MPH.
pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(1) comment
Hmmmm... let's increase the speed on a roadway where many accidents take place. What could possibly go wrong?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.