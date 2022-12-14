The posted speed limit on Rosewood Drive increased on Wednesday after Killeen City Council members accepted a staff recommendation to make the change.

The speed limit is now 45 MPH, up from 35 MPH.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

(1) comment

DonKique

Hmmmm... let's increase the speed on a roadway where many accidents take place. What could possibly go wrong?

