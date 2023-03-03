Killeen SWAT

Members of the Killeen Police Department’s SWAT team meet after executing a narcotics search warrant on Crestridge Drive on Oct. 29, 2020. KPD has been awarded grants to fund de-escalation training and the purchase of bullet-resistant shields.

The Killeen Police Department has been awarded a pair of grants that would pay for additional training for officers and fund the purchase of bullet-resistance equipment.

“Throughout the history of policing, effective communication and the ability to restore order and calm in volatile situations has been crucial to successful law enforcement efforts,” according to a staff report from interim KPD Chief Charles Kimble. “Police officers are expected to go into unpredictable situations and interact with people suffering from a variety of stressors, and all too often these situations are emotionally out of control before the police even arrive.”

