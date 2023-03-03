The Killeen Police Department has been awarded a pair of grants that would pay for additional training for officers and fund the purchase of bullet-resistance equipment.
“Throughout the history of policing, effective communication and the ability to restore order and calm in volatile situations has been crucial to successful law enforcement efforts,” according to a staff report from interim KPD Chief Charles Kimble. “Police officers are expected to go into unpredictable situations and interact with people suffering from a variety of stressors, and all too often these situations are emotionally out of control before the police even arrive.”
The $49,000 grant was awarded through the Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
“If accepted, this grant would allow the department to host de-escalation ‘train-the-trainer’ courses,” according to the report. “This is a two-year certification, and would afford the department the ability to provide recurring in-service training focused on de-escalation, at no additional cost to the city.”
Kimble called Killeen police “leaders in training” as the “largest agency in the area.”
“We would also allow other area agencies to attend these trainer certification classes, tuition-free,” he said. “This would benefit the entire region, with the city of Killeen leading the way in promoting de-escalation strategies to first-responders.”
According to city documents, the state requires de-escalation training at the basic academy and intermediate levels, and KPD “already meets minimum requirements for providing de-escalation training to its employees.”
After receiving a grant for $157,092 from the Texas governor’s office, Kimble wants to use the money to better protect police officers “during critical incidents.”
“The city has long recognized the need to outfit first-responders with equipment that will adequately protect them and mitigate threats,” he said in a report to City Manager Kent Cagle. “First-responders also place a high priority on the protection of innocents during critical incidents. While the Police Department issues ballistic ‘soft’ body armor and supplemental rifle-resistant body armor to sworn officers, these options do not provide full-body ballistic protection.”
And they provide “no practical ability to afford (people) ballistic protection during active-shooter incidents, hostage rescues (and) casualty extraction (and) evacuation.”
“Bullet-resistant shields are vetted pieces of equipment that provide such supplemental protection,” Kimble said. “These can be used in a variety of contexts and are currently used by the Killeen PD Tactical Response Unit operations.”
Armor Research Company was chosen to provide the equipment.
“The shields selected for purchase are unique in their weight, composition, ballistic-threat protection rating, features and ability to be accessorized,” Kimble said. “While not all bullet-resistant shields provide protection against rifle-caliber ammunition, the ones selected for purchase under this project are rated for that threat level.”
City staff will recommend accepting both grants during a workshop meeting on Tuesday, at 5 p.m., at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
