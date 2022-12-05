Killeen officials are preparing to convey the property where the old First National Bank building was demolished on North Gray Street.
“We are now seeking council authorization to execute a donation deed pursuant to the commitment in the interlocal agreement with Bell County to donate the property” at 507 N. Gray St. to Bell County “to allow for the construction of the proposed Bell County annex facility,” according to a staff report.
Much of the First National Bank building in downtown Killeen has been razed — beating the deadline to complete the project by a month.
“The asbestos abatement work is now complete, and the demolition work remains on schedule to be completed no later than (Dec. 31), 2022,” the report shows.
Workers with Houston company AAR began demolishing the bank on Nov. 15. In July, Bell County Commissioners approved the interlocal agreement with Killeen. It gives the county shovel-ready land at 507 N. Gray St. for the construction of a more than 30,000-square-foot county government annex building within three years of receipt of the property.
The demolition included removing most of the objects on the property, including parking lots, some sidewalks, curb stops, electrical devices, and gas piping, signs, bases and planters, flagpole, railing and walkways.
Bell County is budgeting $10 million for the new annex building, which will replace the county annex on Priest Drive in Killeen. The new building will house the vehicle registration office and other Bell County offices.
“The former First National Bank Texas relocated its bank facilities to its new location” at 901 E. Central Texas Expressway, according to the report. The new building opened on March 16.
Killeen City Council members in September awarded a $618,700 bid to AAR for the project, and it was expected to be “substantially complete” by Dec. 12.
“Additionally, the County believes it will need off-site parking for the facility,” the report shows. “Since the two off-site parking lots are to be retained by the city, staff is currently working on an agreement to address the parking concerns.”
The workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
