First National Bank

Demolition reveals the interior of the old First National Bank building brick and tile as an excavator sweeps excess rubble from the upper level in November. The Killeen City Council is preparing to convey the property to Bell County for construction of an annex.

Killeen officials are preparing to convey the property where the old First National Bank building was demolished on North Gray Street.

“We are now seeking council authorization to execute a donation deed pursuant to the commitment in the interlocal agreement with Bell County to donate the property” at 507 N. Gray St. to Bell County “to allow for the construction of the proposed Bell County annex facility,” according to a staff report.

