Debbie Nash-King is scheduled to deliver the State of the City address — her first as Killeen mayor — on March 14 at City Hall.

“(She) will address several topics, including expanded services for residents, millions of dollars in parks renovations and upgrades, more than $1 million in grants awarded to local businesses and nonprofits, revitalization in north Killeen and historic downtown (and) new and innovative safety technology and equipment for emergency/first-responders,” according to a news release.

