Debbie Nash-King is scheduled to deliver the State of the City address — her first as Killeen mayor — on March 14 at City Hall.
“(She) will address several topics, including expanded services for residents, millions of dollars in parks renovations and upgrades, more than $1 million in grants awarded to local businesses and nonprofits, revitalization in north Killeen and historic downtown (and) new and innovative safety technology and equipment for emergency/first-responders,” according to a news release.
The address at 4 p.m. will be broadcast live at killeentexas.gov and on Spectrum Channel 10.
In November 2022, Nash-King highlighted the city’s accomplishments during the last fiscal year, explaining how focused she and council members are in redeveloping downtown and north Killeen, during the State of the Region at the Public Policy Council luncheon at Grace Christian Center.
That annual event was hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Bell County Judge David Blackburn represented commissioners during the State of the Region.
On March 14, the Killeen City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
