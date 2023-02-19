Jim Kubinski

Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski points to where the city's ninth fire station and an emergency operations center will be built near the Killeen ISD Transportation Facility on Trimmier Road on Thursday.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

With an average of more than 79 calls for service per day last year, Killeen Chief Jim Kubinski said the city’s ninth fire station is needed in south Killeen.

“This is an identified area where our response times are lacking,” he said in the 9100 block of Trimmier Road, near the Killeen ISD Transportation Facility. “Our national standard is to respond within six minutes 90% of the time. This area is our gap.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.