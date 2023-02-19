With an average of more than 79 calls for service per day last year, Killeen Chief Jim Kubinski said the city’s ninth fire station is needed in south Killeen.
“This is an identified area where our response times are lacking,” he said in the 9100 block of Trimmier Road, near the Killeen ISD Transportation Facility. “Our national standard is to respond within six minutes 90% of the time. This area is our gap.”
That is because it takes first-responders between 7.5 and 8 minutes to arrive at scenes in that part of the city “on a regular basis.”
“Additionally, we’re seeing our biggest growth out in this area,” Kubinski said during an exclusive interview with the Herald Thursday. “We’re seeing up to 1,000 homes that are going to be finished within the next year to year and a half. That’s about three people per home.”
‘Calls for service are increasing’
Last year, of the 29,000 calls for service received by the Killeen Fire Department, 22,000 were medical calls. The others were fire-related.
“Our calls for service are increasing in this area,” Kubinski said. “But it’s not about getting there in six minutes because it’s a measure nationally. When somebody calls for help and someone is not breathing, brain tissue starts to die in six minutes. When a fire occurs, (it) doubles in size every 30 seconds.”
Killeen City Council members on Tuesday approved paying more than $1.3 million to Martinez Architects to design a fire station and emergency operations center at 9132 Trimmier Road.
“The project includes the design and construction support of a multi-use facility that includes combined fire and paramedic response operations, fire training, fire support services, Emergency Operations Center offices, training classrooms, supply rooms and a maintenance building,” according to a staff report.
Construction of the EOC is expected to cost $11.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Building the fire station is projected to cost $7.5 million, and that money is coming from “excess fund balance” from fiscal year 2021.
“It’s going to be called Fire Station No. 4 — the former fire station (at) Skylark Field,” Kubinski said. “That was shut down years ago so just to keep it consistent, we call it Fire Station 4. But additional space is going to be used for the emergency operations building.”
The EOC will be used to train fire personnel and other city employees “on how to respond to a declared emergency as well as allow for enhanced response to needs associated with a declared emergency,” according to a staff report. “The construction and opening of a fire station in the identified area will help to improve response times, maintain the city’s Insurance Services Organization (ISO) rating and add much-needed resources to the city fire department.”
Kubinski said it will take 24 people to staff the fire station at an average cost of $75,000 per person. That is a budget impact of $1.8 million.
“In (terms) of dollars, we’ve taken a lot of strategic movements (to) lessen the impact,” Kubinski said. “There is no additional taxes that have to be passed on through property taxes for the building. Additionally, we issued bonds just recently for the purchase of an ambulance for the new station, and we received a grant from FEMA for the fire engine that’s going to be put in the station.”
With a 10% match on the grant, it costs Killeen residents $150,000.
“We’re putting plans in place to be able to staff (the fire station) through the current budgeting process,” Kubinski said. “We’ve applied for a grant through FEMA as well. If we’re awarded that grant, we’re going to be funded for the next three years.”
City officials should have a decision from FEMA on the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, in about a year. The fiscal year 2023 budget for KFD is nearly $29 million.
“We hope to break ground by the end of this year,” Kubinski said. “It’s going to take us about four to six months to get those drawings in place. Once those drawings are in place, we’re going to go out to bid. Hopefully, by December, we’re breaking ground.”
Construction is expected to take from a year to a year and a half, with the fire station being the primary goal,” Kubinski said.
“We’ve got to get that fire station up and running first. Then we’re going to focus on the emergency operations complex right behind that.”
In June 2022, City Council members approved acquiring the 14.5-acre site from Killeen ISD for $360,000.
