Newly-elected Precinct 4 Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor of Killeen takes the oath of office on Jan. 3.

Some opponents to marijuana decriminalization have argued that elected officials who advocate for Proposition A in Killeen run afoul of their oaths of office. But one such representative — Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor — categorically denies that assertion.

“I think it’s nonsense,” he said. “As far as decriminalization and violating my oath, I’m the only one on the Commissioners Court who fought — went overseas and fought — to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States.”

don76550

I don't know if Minor is an "oathbreaker" but he is a liberal extremist on the wrong side of many issues. Putting him in office was a mistake that needs to be corrected.

