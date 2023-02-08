The Killeen City Council is accepting applications for its Crime Solutions Committee.
“The purpose of the Crime Solutions Committee is to study crime (and) recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate, as well as execute related efforts,” according to Wednesday news release from the city. “The committee actively seeks to have members from diverse backgrounds including government leaders, law enforcement, clergy, social workers and more, as well as organizations including the Killeen Independent School District and area colleges, and is also open to regional members from other Bell County cities and Fort Hood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.