A mixed-use development will be built near Bunny Trail if Killeen City Council members approve the rezoning of more than 200 acres for that purpose.
“The applicant intends to develop the property into a mixed-use community with multiple types of single-family residential, apartments, townhomes, commercial and open-space uses,” according to a city staff report. “Staff finds that the request is consistent with the policies and principles of the 2022 comprehensive plan, as indicated in the comprehensive plan analysis. Staff finds that the request is compatible with the existing land uses and prevailing the community character.”
The planned unit development would include 300 single-family homes, 800 multifamily apartments and 600 townhouses.
The proposed development includes about 32.3 acres of parks and open space, including a greenway trail segment, at least one playscape, covered pavilion, picnic tables and trash receptacles.
In a 7-0 vote, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the request from Belton Engineering, “with the condition that lighting be added to the greenway trail segment,” according to the staff report.
The greenway trail segment would connect to the “future regional trail network, as required in the Parks Master Plan.” Also, Mohawk Drive would connect a planned community park — McMillan Mountain — to the north.
“The proposed PUD standards include stipulations regarding a mandatory (homeowners association), buffering standards between commercial and residential uses, architectural standards, enhanced road standards, street tree requirements, enhanced fencing standards, parkland dedication and development requirements and subdivision entry signs.
For the same development, Belton Engineering has requested voluntary annexation into the city limits. The area is on the west side of Bunny Trail, north of the Goodnight Ranch subdivision, south of Haynes Elementary School and east of Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary School.
Council members are scheduled to discuss the planned unit development and annexation during a workshop on Tuesday, with public hearings on both set for April 11. The workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.