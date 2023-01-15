Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski is asking the City Council approval to purchase new radios for almost $337,000 for first-responders.
“The Killeen Fire Department has created a plan to replace 20% of our equipment inventory annually, to include our current inventory of portable handheld radios and mobile vehicle radios,” according to a staff report. “The average expected lifespan of a radio is 5 to 7 years, with approximately 60% of our current inventory being over 5 years old.”
A cooperative contract with Daily & Wells would provide 53 portable radios and two mobile roads and parts and repair services for the Killeen Fire Department and 30 portable radios for the Killeen Police Department.
Traffic Management Center
The radio purchase is part of the consent agenda for Tuesday’s workshop meeting, as is a request for $128,196 in upgrades at the city’s Traffic Management Center by Jeff Reynolds, executive director of public works.
“In 2013, Iteris, Inc., installed the software, hardware (and) video wall and designed the technological system that operates the Traffic Management Center,” according to a staff report. “The video wall system allows remote connection capabilities for troubleshooting, diagnostics, clock synchronization and coordination of timing to traffic signals.”
The money to pay for the upgrades is in the fiscal year 2023 capital improvement plan budget.
“Any failures in the antiquated monitors would cause a loss of connection capabilities ... interfering with the Transportation Division’s monitoring of signaled intersections within the city,” the staff report shows.
Other items on Tuesday’s workshop agenda include a discussion about whole electricity and presentations from the Killeen Economic Development Corporation and Rehab Warriors.
Resolution authorizing the purchase and repairs of portable and mobile radios for $336,902.89.
Resolution authorizing the purchase of a recycling baler for the Killeen Recycling Center for 4323,275.
Resolution awarding a bid for $68,200 to HCS Inc. for a recycling baler building.
Resolution authorizing a letter of agreement for $982,975 and a five-year annual services agreement for $141,089 with Aqua-Metric Sales Company for advanced water-metering infrastructure.
Resolution authorizing the purchase of a roll-off truck for $234,852 for the Solid Waste Division.
Resolution for architectural and engineering services to Parkhill for HVAC and lighting replacement at Killeen Civic and Conference Center for $157,500.
Resolution entering an agreement with Killeen Economic Development Corporation for economic-development services.
Resolution amending the Parks, Open Space, and Trails Master Plan to create eight parks benefits zones.
Amending an ordinance to reduce the number of volunteers appointed to the Animal Advisory Committee.
Ordinance amending the vacant structure registration in the historic overlay district.
Rezone about 1.965 acres at 3495 Love Road from agricultural district to agricultural single-family residential district.
Rezone 519 53rd St. from single-family residential district to multi-family residential district.
Ordinance granting a voluntary annexation petition for about 6.3 acres south of West Stan Schlueter, east of the Eagle Valley subdivision.
Ordinance amending the Community Development Department annual action plan with supplemental funding from HUD and adopting the Killeen HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan allocation plan.
Ordinance amending the fiscal year 2023 annual budget to adjust revenue and expenditure accounts in multiple funds.
Discuss financial governance policy updates
Discuss condemnation of streetlight system from Oncor Electricity Delivery.
Conduct annual evaluation of the city auditor.
