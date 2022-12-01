Homeless camp

A small tent city of people experiencing homelessness is seen near Walmart on Lowes Boulevard in Killeen on July 15, 2021. Killeen City Council members Ramon Alvarez and Jessica Gonzalez are proposing adopting an ordinance that prohibits homeless camping in the city limits, but case law prohibits enforcement of such an ordinance here, officials say.

Although two Killeen City Council members have asked officials to consider creating a no-camping ban on people experiencing homelessness, Texas law prohibits enforcing such an ordinance under a U.S. appellate court ruling.

That is according to San Antonio consultant Robert Marbut Jr., who has conducted a study on homelessness in Killeen, Temple and Bell County and presented his findings twice to the City Council this year, and a Killeen staff report.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.