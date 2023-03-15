Danielle Singh

Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday that it's necessary to extend their contract with consultant Robert Marbut by six months to ensure the city's strategic plan to address homelessness is successful.

After Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh warned that refusing to extend a consultant’s contract would doom a months-long plan to reduce homelessness in the city, Killeen City Council members reluctantly approved the request.

“We have not set up a nonprofit like this,” she said during a council meeting on Tuesday. “We’ve never attempted to address homelessness in this way. If city staff is doing this, we’re going to be doing it by trial and error and we’re not going to be doing it correctly every step of the time because we’re going to be learning as we go. I don’t think this is setting us up for success if we don’t move forward with this.”

