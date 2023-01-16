Killeen City Hall
File | Herald

Representatives from a national veterans workforce-development organization will explain to Killeen City Council members on Tuesday how the program helps Texas communities.

“Our success is backed and supported by a coalition of corporate partners and community leaders from across the country,” according to a report. “Rehab Warriors (is) empowering military veterans with meaningful post-service education and career readiness with civic leadership as a capable local property developer. Our military has taught and trained our veterans to put service above self. Our veterans simply want to continue to serve their communities.”

