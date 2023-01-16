Representatives from a national veterans workforce-development organization will explain to Killeen City Council members on Tuesday how the program helps Texas communities.
“Our success is backed and supported by a coalition of corporate partners and community leaders from across the country,” according to a report. “Rehab Warriors (is) empowering military veterans with meaningful post-service education and career readiness with civic leadership as a capable local property developer. Our military has taught and trained our veterans to put service above self. Our veterans simply want to continue to serve their communities.”
The president of business development and government affairs for Rehab Warriors is Ken Cates, the CEO of Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity for seven years before he resigned in September to accept the job at Rehab Warriors.
The organization “is a tech-enabled platform that empowers banks, municipalities and institutions to revitalize communities, remove neighborhood blight and create workforce housing while supporting military veterans with meaningful high-earning post-service careers as America’s developers,” according to the Rehab Warriors presentation.
For Killeen’s part, working with Rehab Warriors means drafting “a neighborhood revitalization strategy that ... increases housing supply and homeownership while building capacity for local property developers and local construction trade professionals to maintain and expand the effort past year three through an integrated educational model with apprenticeship training led by military veterans.”
A private-public partnership would be created to “fund training and rebuild effort.” Veterans are then chosen, trained and deployed into “local targeted revitalization area,” and “collaboration with city, coalition of corporate partnerships and Rehab Warriors to execute (the) proposed rebuild effort” is necessary.
It would cost from $300,000 to $1 million, based on the number of veteran cohorts between 10 and 50. The benefits of the program, according to the presentation, include increasing the number of workforce housing units, increasing property taxes, local workforce development and job creation, removing blight and reducing crime.
“When a home is healthy, the resident’s utilities decrease, their lifestyle improves, they experience an increase in expendable funds,” according to Rehab Warriors. “The family’s physical, mental, spiritual, and social health improves.
They no longer rely on predatory lending and are no longer a burden to the city’s resources.”
The workshop meeting on Tuesday is set for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
