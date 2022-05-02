The second round of candidate finance reports for the May 7 election are out.
As previously reported, City Council candidate for Killeen’s at-large seat Ramon Alvarez leads total campaign expenditures and fundraising, along with Mayor Debbie Nash-King, who is running for election to the post she assumed on March 25 after Mayor Jose Segarra stepped down to run for City Council, as required by the city charter.
Mayor’s race
Mayoral candidates Patsy Bracey and Holly Teel opted to file for modified reporting. A candidate can file for modified reporting for one election cycle and is chosen by candidates if they are not intending to accept more than $930 in total donations or make more than $930 in political expenditures.
Nash-King, the incumbent, and mayoral candidate James Everard filed normally and included lists of their donors.
For the second round of finance reports, Nash-King had listed a total campaign contribution of $3,175 along with $2,362.85 in expenditures. Total contributions as of the last day of the reporting period are $2,885.89.
Major contributions include $1,000 each from the Killeen Firefighters for Responsible Government and the Texas Association of Realtors Political Action Committee, as well as $675 in donations from private citizens.
The only expenditure listed in the second report was $2,362.85 to the Killeen Daily Herald, which provided online, in print and sign advertising for Nash-King.
James Everard listed a total of $254.25 in unitemized political contributions as well as $1,259.39 in campaign expenditures. Of those expenses, $1,005.14 were from personal funds.
Everard’s contributions came from a single private donor, while his expenses included a total of $940.77 to Vista Print for printing and yard signs, while another unlisted amount was spent at Tractor Supply for “posts and rope.”
City Council
Alvarez remains the top fundraiser this election cycle, with $5,019.23 in total political contributions and $4,674.19 in total political expenditures. The majority of funding for Alvarez’s campaign came from private donors, including $1,000 from Kristin Grasso, and $500 donations from Alecia and Jimmy Clark of Copperas Cove, as well as Virginia Cloud and Deborah Beene of Killeen.
Alvarez also received $200 from JB McNeil Enterprise LLC and $50 from former City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming.
Major expenses include $2,842.22 to Ohana Ink for flyers, stickers, yard signs, t-shirts and roadway signs. Other expenses include $1,141.63 to Eagle Express for door hangers, mailers and rack cards. Alvarez also paid $148.41 to Van Inc. for automomated campaign phone calls.
Jose Segarra received a total of $2,000 in campaign contributions and listed $2,086.43 in total unitemized campaign contributions.
According to the campaign report, Segarra received his funding from the Killeen Firefighters for Responsible Government and the Texas Association of Realtors Political Action Committee in donations of $1,000 each.
In total, Segarra paid $2,086.43 to 48HourPrint.com, a printing company based in Van Nuys, California, for postcard printing and mail service.
Mellisa Brown, who is running for reelection, listed a total of $160.56 in political expenditures in out-of-pocket expenses. In total, Brown paid $160.56 to Lowes for “sign securing hardware.”
Leo Gukeisen listed a total of $1,000 in political contributions and $483.94 in political expenditures.
Gukeisen has only one contributor listed on his finance report, which is the Texas Association of Realtors Political Action Committee, but he did not include the contribution amount.
Expenses include $129.47 to Walmart Supercenter for “water for polling locations and walk abouts,” as well as $50 for advertising through Google. Other expenses include $129.47 to Lowes for sign posts, and $175 to Emeral Coast, LLC, for vehicle decals and other advertising expenses.
Incumbent City Councilmen Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams chose to file for modified reporting.
