Anthem Park

Killeen City Council members on Tuesday will discuss rezoning 203 acres near East Stan Schlueter Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for the construction of a mixed-use development.

 Courtesy image | City of Killeen

Over 200 acres of new businesses, apartments and other residences could be coming to an area of Killeen where officials have been talking about a new shopping center for over a decade.

Construction of a mixed-use development near Skylark Field could be complete in as little as three years if Killeen City Council members approve the project standards.

