Over 200 acres of new businesses, apartments and other residences could be coming to an area of Killeen where officials have been talking about a new shopping center for over a decade.
Construction of a mixed-use development near Skylark Field could be complete in as little as three years if Killeen City Council members approve the project standards.
“The proposed development will consist of commercial (and) retail ... along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, multifamily apartments” on both sides of Anthem Boulevard “and a gated ‘build-to-rent’ development with private streets in the rear,” said Edwin Revell, executive director of development services, in his staff report. “The proposed development standards address parks and open space requirements, architectural standards, landscaping and street tree requirements, off-street parking regulations, enhanced fencing and screening requirements, permitted and prohibited commercial uses and aviation regulations.”
On Feb. 6, Planning and Zoning Commission members approved a request by Michael Whellan of CSW Development of Austin to rezone 203.2 acres for the planned unit development.
“The proposed development will include a north-south public street, to be known as Anthem Boulevard,” according to Revell’s report. “Within the proposed commercial/retail portion of the development, the proposed PUD allows for most uses permitted in (local business district) with several additions and exclusions.”
Such uses may include indoor and outdoor entertainment, indoor firing ranges and liquor stores.
“However, the proposed PUD prohibits resale/thrift stores, tattoo parlors, pawn shops, check-cashing businesses and car washes,” Revell said. “The developer intends to comply with the city’s parkland dedication and development standards through a combination of parkland dedication and payment of fees-in-lieu of parkland dedication. The proposed PUD includes an initial five acres of parkland to be dedicated the city, which will be (on) Anthem Boulevard.”
The Background
The last time city officials considered such a development at the site south of I-14 near Rosewood Drive was in 2018, when it was called the “gateway project” but was half the size. Like the Anthem Park project, the last proposal included commercial and residential properties, but officials at the time had “reservations about the city’s ability to recruit 103 acres of commercial development” then-City Planner Tony McIlwain said.
Anthem Park includes the La Cascata addition. More than six years ago, the La Cascata Shopping Village — a proposed 210-acre commercial and residential development, was scheduled to open near Skylark Field. But it has remained undeveloped after about 15 years of planning.
The Herald reported in May 2018 that John Crutchfield, then the executive director of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, said that widespread closures of national retailers such as Kmart and others was causing delays in completing the development.
Crutchfield’s successor, Scott Connell, joined the EDC last September.
“When I got here, it was working through the issues primarily through the city,” he said. “We’ve been consulting with them on a variety of issues on the commercial market aspect of it and understanding what they need. Mostly, we’ve been kind of on the periphery of this one. (The city is) focused on the planning aspect and (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone) aspect.”
Municipal and county governments use tax increment financing “to pay for improvements that will draw private investment to an area,” according to the Texas comptroller’s website. It “redirects some of the (property tax) in a geographic area designated as a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) to pay for improvements in the zone.”
In December, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle told the City Council that CSW Development “is talking about a tax base of about $550 million” and that “they were expecting that their reimbursements were going to be significantly higher than the $14 million that we had in (the project plan).”
If construction is completed, tax revenue is expected to benefit the city.
“We had a very long meeting with the developer of Anthem Park (in December),” Cagle said. “They purchased 200 acres there.”
If it’s all built out by the end 2048, the development’s tax base is now projected to be $908 million, officials said.
The TIRZ duration is scheduled to expire that year.
“If this were extending out ... to 2048, the estimated revenue capture would be $148,636,762,” Revell said in December. “Then also, there is allotment for public infrastructure reinvestments really associated with the Anthem Park project. That total allotment is $14 million.”
According to the state comptroller’s office, “future tax revenues from each participating taxing unit that levies taxes against a property are used to pay for the cost of improvements to an area. Each taxing unit may dedicate all, a portion of, or none of the tax revenue that is attributable to increased property values brought about by improvements within the reinvestment zone.”
Additional tax revenue received from the impacted properties is what’s referred to as the tax increment.
“Each taxing unit determines what percentage of its tax increment, if any, it will commit to repayment of the cost of financing the public improvements,” according to the comptroller.
In this case, the taxing entities are Killeen and other local government agencies.
Anthem Park would include 39.3 acres of commercial and retail space; 9.1 acres of office, flex and storage space; 91.9 acres of multifamily apartments; and 62.9 acres of built-to-rent mixed residential.
Construction of commercial properties could be complete within three to five years, and that of residential properties could be done within five to 10 years, according to the developer.
City Council members are scheduled to discuss the planned unit development during a workshop meeting on Tuesday. That is set for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
