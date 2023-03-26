Killeen officials have selected seven nonprofit organizations to receive $140,000 in Killeen Public Facility Corporation funding.
“Twelve applications were received for consideration,” according to a staff report. “The seven organizations ... serve a public purpose by providing educational and social services to our youth that would not otherwise be available.”
The recipients are Better Opportunities Shoemaker Students mentor program; She is Priceless; Albert L. Barrett/ARK2Freedom; Killeen Christian Broadcasting Corporation; Clements Boys and Girls Clubs affiliate of Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas; The Central Texas Herencia Foundation; and Pearls of Services Foundation of Central Texas.
Council members are scheduled to consider approving the grant funding on Tuesday.
“The City Council, acting as the Public Facility Corporation (PFC), directed the $350,000 restructuring fee received from the North Killeen Apartments Project to the city of Killeen be used for nonprofit youth organizations,” the staff report shows. “City Council must declare a public purpose for the expenditure of funds. Funds may not benefit private parties and the city must maintain control of funds to ensure that a public purpose was met.”
The application window for another round of PFC funding was open from Dec. 1, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2023.
“At the April 12, 2022, regular City Council meeting, City Council approved a nonprofit application process for grant funding for nonprofit and nonprofit youth organizations,” according to the staff report. “The application process opened to the public for submission on April 13, 2022, and closed May 12, 2022. City Council awarded nine grants of $10,000 each at the June 28, 2022, regular City Council meeting.”
Eleven grants at $10,000 apiece were awarded on July 26. One $10,0000 grant was awarded on Dec. 13 before the 90-day application period opened for the most recent round of funding.
To receive funding, the applicant must:
Be an established nonprofit through the IRS; been in existence for an “established time period” and fulfill a public purpose.
The PFC — comprised of the members of the City Council as well as Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle — was established to oversee the creation of the $51 million Station42 apartment community in north Killeen, near Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive. As a joint venture between PFC and NRP Group, the developer is not obligated to pay city property taxes during its 75-year lease.
The PFC will own the 26.5-acre property where the apartment complex is built. NRP is the leaseholder and operations, maintenance and collection of monthly rent would be the responsibility of NRP.
It is the first such arrangement in the city’s history, with the PFC created solely to accommodate the mixed-income apartment community. And after the contract was closed, NRP Group paid the city $350,000 in closing fees and $85,000 to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department for improvements to Conder Park, adjacent to Station42.
Additionally, starting in the fourth year after the project’s completion, the agreement calls for the city to receive more than $100,000 per year via cash flow from carried-interest amounts.
During the first round of PFC funding for nonprofit youth organizations, $90,000 was awarded to nine applicants. In the subsequent round, $110,000 was given to 11 applicants.
Other items for the Killeen council meeting on Tuesday include:
Discussion items
Wounded Hero mental-health program
Update on the Killeen Fire Department 2021 Master Plan
Consent agenda
Resolution authorizing Municipal Court software annual maintenance agreement with Tyler Technologies for $70,518.84.
Resolution ratifying the letter of agreement with Target Solutions for repairs to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building at 1 Santa Fe Plaza for $87,891.17.
Resolution authorizing a professional services agreement and addendum for the engineering design of the Stagecoach Road replacement project with Pape-Dawson Engineers for $1,982,000.
Resolution appointing members to the Downtown Advisory Committee.
Resolution accepting the annual audit report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022.
Resolution adopting a policy for naming and renaming properties and streets.
Resolution appointing presiding and alternate judges for the May 6 general election.
Ordinance amending an ordinance ordering a general election on May 6 to elect a district council member for each of the city of Killeen’s four districts.
Declare unopposed candidate and cancel the May 6 general election for District 4.
Public hearings
Amend the fiscal year 2023 annual budget to increase expenditure accounts in the street maintenance fund.
The council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
On Thursday, a council workshop meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall to receive input from residents about prospective capital projects and bond election.
(1) comment
Should give that money to kpd to hire more officer's. Just saying
