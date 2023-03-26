Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are expected to award $140,000 in Public Facility Corporation grant funding to seven nonprofit organizations.

 File | Herald

Killeen officials have selected seven nonprofit organizations to receive $140,000 in Killeen Public Facility Corporation funding.

“Twelve applications were received for consideration,” according to a staff report. “The seven organizations ... serve a public purpose by providing educational and social services to our youth that would not otherwise be available.”

(1) comment

Wayne Jefferson

Should give that money to kpd to hire more officer's. Just saying

