Months after one of the largest military installations in the country assumes its new name, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is expected to do the same.
“There’s hardly a month goes by that we don’t get several phone calls or emails or something asking ... how they can get to the airport, if they can use the airport at all,” Killeen’s Director of Aviation Mike Wilson told City Council members on Tuesday. “In anticipation of knowing that the name was going to change at Fort Hood in 2024, we’ve budgeted a rebranding program with Jeremiah Gerald and his company, and we’re actively working with him to start the rebranding program.”
Gerald is senior director at ASM Global Route Development.
“Part of that reprinting program, of course, will be ... looking at options for a new name,” Wilson said. “One of the things we’ll be doing is a lot of market research. We’ve already started some of it.”
That includes “talking to the airlines,” chambers of commerce, economic development corporations, hospitals, colleges, Fort Hood and major employers in the area.
“We’ll get information from them, recommendations on what they would think about a new name,” Wilson said. “We’ll be talking to the tenants (and) airport visitors. Obviously, we’ll be getting input from the council members on what you think will be a good name.”
That process is expected to take eight to 10 months.
“We’ll be doing citizen surveys,” Wilson said. “Once we gather all that data, (we’ll) take some of the top names and put them before focus groups,” Wilson said. “Then after about three to four months, we’ll come back before the council and give you a briefing on what we found out. You guys can make a decision from there.”
Gerald represented Sixel Consulting of Oregon when it worked with city officials to find other airlines to provide service to and from Killeen in 2018 — the same time Delta announced it was ending service here. He left Sixel to join ASM Global Route Development of the United Kingdom.
According to a city document, Killeen is paying $100,000 a year for ASM’s marketing program.
During the workshop on Tuesday, Gerald said rebranding the airport “is about marketing.”
“It’s one thing to have the data to be able to analyze the data to be smart about who we’re speaking to as an airline,” he said. “That’s extremely important. The credibility, the relationships that we have with the airlines — all that’s important. But what’s most important is controlling your own destiny and manipulating the business case through ... strategic marketing efforts.”
The name change is necessary because it is confusing to visitors.
“With Fort Hood in the name, people assume it is a military airport not open to civilians,” according to a city staff report. “(They) believe they must obtain gate entry on post to access the airport. The airport continues to deal with these issues today.”
Fort Hood — the Army base — also will have a new name after Congress mandated the removal of the names of Confederates from U.S. military installations. Fort Hood is named after Gen. John Bell Hood, who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War.
Fort Hood has been ordered to change its name to Fort Cavazos by Jan. 1, 2024.
“My understanding now is that Fort Hood is going to make that change sometime this spring,” Wilson said. “But this gives the city an opportunity to consider a new name for the airport. Once the council has made a decision on a new name ... there’s the FAA process we have to go through. The city basically has to send the request for a name change supported by City Council resolution.”
A Fort Hood spokesman said on Friday that post officials are waiting on final approval from the Army before they can say specify a date when the fort’s name will change from Hood to Cavazos.
“Fort Hood is awaiting approval of the timeline for our redesignation ceremony,” according to a statement from Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood’s director of public affairs. “Fort Hood will comply with Department of the Army guidance, and we are actively working on our plan to ensure we’re prepared for this change to commemorate this event while minimizing impacts or disruptions for our soldiers, families, and local communities. We anticipate the redesignation ceremony will take place in late spring or early summer.”
The late Gen. Richard Cavazos was the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general and a Texas native who commanded III Corps and Fort Hood. He was Fort Hood’s top commander from 1980 to 1982.
Cavazos died in San Antonio at the age of 88 in 2017. An elementary school in Nolanville is named after him.
The congressional mandate to remove the names of Confederates applies only to federal military installations and buildings — not those owned by the states or local government agencies, such as the city.
