Months after one of the largest military installations in the country assumes its new name, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is expected to do the same.

“There’s hardly a month goes by that we don’t get several phone calls or emails or something asking ... how they can get to the airport, if they can use the airport at all,” Killeen’s Director of Aviation Mike Wilson told City Council members on Tuesday. “In anticipation of knowing that the name was going to change at Fort Hood in 2024, we’ve budgeted a rebranding program with Jeremiah Gerald and his company, and we’re actively working with him to start the rebranding program.”

