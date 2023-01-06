Stillhouse Hollow Lake

Swimming beaches at Stillhouse Hollow (shown here) and Belton lakes are closed in June because of low water levels. A proposed pipeline connecting the two reservoirs would be used for flood control in drought conditions.

 File | Herald

Construction of a controversial pipeline that would connect Belton Lake to Stillhouse Hollow Lake is scheduled to begin in 2025, a Brazos River Authority official told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday.

“This pipeline is going to operate relatively infrequently,” said Brad Brunett, regional manager of central and lower basins for the Brazos River Authority, a state organization that regulates surface water. “These reservoirs, a lot of years, there’s so much flowing through Stillhouse Hollow ... to take care of all the customers there probably for multiple years if we could retain that water.”

