Killeen Police Department

Killeen police plan to use federal grant money to help create a "real-time" crime center that uses city and private surveillance equipment to monitor crimes in progress.

The Killeen Police Department plans to use federal grant money for a system that allows officers to watch people around the city, Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart told City Council members on Tuesday.

“KPD anticipates (using) these funds toward the purchase of equipment for a real-time crime center,” he said. “This is the second (grant) that we have earmarked for the real-time crime center. It’s essentially seed money.”

fred44

Bureaucrats always have these great ideas that never pan out in reality and they are sure willing to spend our money on them. We don't have enough police as it is (due to payroll budget) and now you want to hire people to sit and watch video feeds all day and night to direct police to investigate things they think they see on a camera? And it sounds like there will be hundreds, perhaps thousands of cameras. So, which ones do they watch? What if something happens on a camera no one is looking at? I'm fine with have a system that records things, but this real time monitoring idea won't work! It's silly!

