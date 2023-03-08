The Killeen Police Department plans to use federal grant money for a system that allows officers to watch people around the city, Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart told City Council members on Tuesday.
“KPD anticipates (using) these funds toward the purchase of equipment for a real-time crime center,” he said. “This is the second (grant) that we have earmarked for the real-time crime center. It’s essentially seed money.”
If council members accept the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, Killeen police would use $38,932 of the $77,100 package at the crime center.
“We do this every year,” Gearhart said. “Each year, the city of Killeen enters into an interlocal agreement with Bell County and the city of Temple to share these funds.”
Councilman Michael Boyd asked Gearhart to explain how the crime center will be used.
“I’m definitely not challenging the grant,” he said. “That would be idiotic. The question is: With acceptance of the (grant), KPD anticipates (using) the funds for a real-time crime center. What exactly is that, and have we been putting funds toward that over time?”
Gearhart said that the same grant last year was awarded to KPD for more than $38,000.
“So we have almost $80,000 in seed money for this real-time crime center that will get us started,” he said. “It’s kind of like the ground floor for such an operation. Basically, what a real-time crime center allows us to do is funnel in video feeds and other intelligence sources. Really, the sky’s the limit these days with technology.”
According to the Department of Justice, the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program “provides states, tribes and local governments with critical funding necessary to support a range of program areas,” including law enforcement, crime prevention and education, technology improvement and mental-health programs.
“And that allows us to funnel those resources into one area that can be monitored in real time and can give that feedback ... to officers in the field,” Gearhart said. The center would “funnel all the video feeds from the city of Killeen cameras into this one room where we can direct officers in the field to a crime in progress.”
The crime center may also use surveillance materials from private businesses.
“And it can grow,” Gearhart said. ”We can take in private video feeds that companies ... allow us to (acquire)” along with “other state feeds and state resources. Our traffic cameras (and) all those things funnel into that crime center (as) kind of a force multiplier for us.”
Surveillance, though, didn’t stop a Killeen man from kidnapping a woman in front of KPD headquarters in south Killeen on Jan. 26.
“The victim reported that she had left work ... in Killeen and that the suspect, Jaime Ruben (Ochoa), was there,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “She told the sergeant that the suspect cut his wrists and smeared blood on her vehicle. The victim (said) that she jumped in her car and drove to the Killeen Police Station.”
Ochoa, 41, followed her to the Killeen Police Department parking lot.
“The suspect grabbed her out of the vehicle, beat her and dragged her into his truck,” according to the affidavit. “The suspect then drove to his house and had her hostage there until some security guards ... showed up. The suspect was supposed to go to work as a security guard, and he told his co-workers that he was going to kill himself.”
That’s when they went to Ochoa’s house.
“The victim (said) that the suspect had her pinned in his house and she only got free once she begged the security guards to help her. The victim described the knife the suspect displayed as akin to one the ‘Punisher’ character uses, and that it was black and white and had a blade that popped up from the top of it.”
According to the affidavit, surveillance footage at KPD confirmed the victim’s statements.
“The video shows the suspect pulling the victim toward his vehicle by her hair and then by her arm. She tries to hold herself (at) the doorframe of his truck and the suspect picks up the victim’s feet and places her in the vehicle. As the suspect’s truck is pulling out, the suspect is visible pulling the victim down her by hair.”
At Ochoa’s house, he “began pulling up the victim’s shirt ... exposing (her),” according to the affidavit. “The victim told the suspect that she did not want to have sex with him and that if he had sex with her, it would be rape. The suspect replied, ‘I don’t care.’”
On Wednesday, Ochoa was listed in the Bell County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Bureaucrats always have these great ideas that never pan out in reality and they are sure willing to spend our money on them. We don't have enough police as it is (due to payroll budget) and now you want to hire people to sit and watch video feeds all day and night to direct police to investigate things they think they see on a camera? And it sounds like there will be hundreds, perhaps thousands of cameras. So, which ones do they watch? What if something happens on a camera no one is looking at? I'm fine with have a system that records things, but this real time monitoring idea won't work! It's silly!
