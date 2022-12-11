After the Killeen City Council removed a provision of a law that decriminalizes possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, a Ground Game Texas activist said he considers the matter settled.
“I consider City Council’s vote (on Tuesday night) a win for the citizens of Killeen,” Louie Minor said. “The amendment was not preferable but now our residents do not have to fear an arrest that will affect their employment opportunities, education opportunities and housing opportunities. I commend our council for listening to the citizens.”
Minor is also Bell County Precinct 4 commissioner-elect.
The portion removed, in a 4-3 vote, was Section 22-83, which prevents Killeen police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure. Two weeks earlier, City Attorney Holli Clements told council members that section is “clearly the main point” of Proposition A and that “if you take that out, you are kind of gutting the ordinance.”
And that’s what happened on Tuesday in an apparent compromise between upholding the will of voters and appeasing police officers.
‘The best outcome’
“This was the best outcome in an effort to gain consensus,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. “We will review the statistics in three months and discuss from there.”
It was Gonzalez’s motion in last week’s council meeting to remove Section 22-83 that ultimately led to the Proposition A amendment. And it followed two attempts by Councilmen Ramon Alvarez and Jose Segarra to remove that section and Section 22-85 — the penalty clause for police officers who refuse to abide by Proposition A.
“Thanks to the many citizens that expressed their opinions, on both sides, and to the council who acted professionally in debating this issue,” Segarra said on Wednesday. “My biggest concern has always been the impact that this may have on our crime in our city, so I was glad to have at least Section 22-83 removed from this ordinance.”
Voters approved Proposition A on Nov. 8 after City Council members in a 6-0 vote agreed to send the initiative ordinance to ballot — a necessary procedure under Texas law because they did not adopt the ordinance as written or revised.
The measure requires that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances,” including the investigation of a “felony-level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority.”
The ordinance also includes a prohibition against using city funds or personnel to conduct THC testing, issuing citations for possession of drug residue or drug paraphernalia in lie of a marijuana possession charge. That language remains unchanged, as does a provision that allows Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance to be disciplined.
“The only circumstances in which Killeen police officers are permitted to issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana are when such citations or arrests are part of (1) the investigation of a felony level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority investigation by a Killeen police commander, assistant chief of police, or chief of police; and/or (2) the investigation of a violent felony. Any violation of this chapter may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy.”
‘Bring this back’
Consistent with the ordinance, council members will review Proposition A “within three months of adoption ... and annually thereafter.”
“Looking ahead, council will bring back this discussion in three months, and I look forward to looking at all the available data and information to see if this ordinance has had a positive or negative impact on our city at that time,” Segarra said.
Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said that Chief Charles Kimble was not available for comment Friday.
“Chief is unavailable, and he is the only one who can speak on this matter at this time,” she said.
But Kimble told council members on Nov. 22 that he opposed keeping Section 22-83 in the ordinance because it hampered officers’ ability to further investigate crimes.
“We’re content,” Minor said. “The Austin ordinance doesn’t have that part, either.”
The Herald broke the news last week that Kimble plans to retire from the city, effective Jan. 27, 2023.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza attended Tuesday’s council meeting and declined to comment on the Proposition A amendment. He did not return a message asking him again to respond to the change.
On Nov. 10, Kimble issued “special order 22-07” to officers, essentially putting Proposition A in effect before election results were canvassed two weeks later.
“No arrests will be made for misdemeanor possession of marijuana,” according to Kimble’s order. “In lieu of a marijuana arrest, officers will not arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia or drug residue.”
Furthermore, consistent with the initiative ordinance that led to the approval of Proposition A on Nov. 8, “city funds and city employees are prohibited from requesting, conducting or obtaining testing for THC. The order of marijuana or hemp shall not be considered for probable cause for any search or seizure.”
Four days later, Garza sent a letter to Kimble asking him to rescind the order.
“You instruct your employees, among other things, not to make arrests for the possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana nor to consider the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for any search and seizure,” Garza wrote. “I am writing to respectfully request that you rescind this order.”
A day later, Garza confirmed he sent the letter to Kimble.
“Myself and the county attorney Jim Nichols have both signed a letter to Chief Kimble requesting him to reconsider a general order that he has signed,” Garza said in an email last month. “We expect to visit with the chief once he has had an opportunity to review the information that has been provided to him.”
‘Voters passed it’
It’s not clear whether that meeting happened. But during the special council meeting on Nov. 22, Kimble acknowledged that he cleared his “special order” with City Manager Kent Cagle before circulating it.
“We discussed this,” Cagle said. “To clarify one more time, the council did not pass an ordinance. The voters passed it. Now, this problem has been laid in your laps and our lap, in the chief’s lap and in the officers’ laps.”
During the same meeting, the City Council issued a moratorium on implementing Proposition A until Dec. 6. That decision also made null and void Kimble’s order.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kimble told the council that after he “kicked it around administratively,” officers will seize marijuana during searches and destroy it “so no one will be charged with it.” He’s also told council members that issuing citations or making arrests for misdemeanor possession offenses remains a “low priority” for Killeen police.
‘Disproportionately impacted’
“We know in Killeen that Black residents are disproportionately impacted by marijuana enforcement and that Proposition A will mitigate racial disparities in local policing,” said Julie Oliver, an attorney and executive director of Ground Game Texas in Austin.
According to data provided by the Killeen Police Department during the summer, the total number of marijuana arrests in Killeen from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020, was 730. Of those, 106 are Black women and 443 are Black men, according to Killeen data. That accounts for 76% of all arrests.
From Jan. 1, 2021, to May 4, 2021, the total number of marijuana arrests was 136. Of those, 25 are Black women and 80 are Black men. And that accounts for 77% of all arrests.
Over both time periods, the total number of arrests for Black individuals was 866, or 75.5% of all arrests.
The data was originally requested from the city by Minor, who forwarded it to the Herald. City officials verified it was correct at the time.
“We are disappointed that Killeen City Council is amending the will of the voters, but we are pleased that the essence of our reform — stopping tickets and arrests for low-level marijuana possession — will remain in force,” Oliver said.
Harker Heights
Ground Game Texas, a progressive grassroots political organization, has successfully crafted similar ballot measures in Austin, Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights and San Marcos. Only the Harker Heights City Council has repealed its initiative ordinance — also called Proposition A.
“We’ll continue to collect signatures in Harker Heights for the referendum on the ordinance City Council passed to repeal Prop A,” Oliver said Thursday. “My current estimate ... is that we have 342 signatures, of which 250 are from valid Harker Heights registered voters.”
Ground Game needs 340 verified signatures before a referendum can be placed on the May 6 ballot. Oliver said the signatures will be submitted to Harker Heights City Hall on Monday — the deadline to do so.
The city council there, in a 4-1 vote, repealed Proposition A on Nov. 22, citing a contradiction to state law.
“The initiative ordinance was contrary to state law,” City Manager David Mitchell said in an open letter to residents on Dec. 6. “The City Council had no choice but to repeal it. The Bell County District Attorney and County Attorney both reached the same conclusions as the Harker Heights City Council that the initiative ordinance was contrary to State law. Even if the initiative ordinance had not been repealed, marijuana laws would certainly be fully enforced within the city limits of Harker Heights by county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.”
In Killeen, City Attorney Holli Clements has also opined that the ordinance conflicts with Texas law.
‘Laws implicated’
“The initiative ordinance would likely be found in violation of this statute,” she said on Tuesday. “There are a number of other federal and state laws implicated. This is perhaps the most direct.”
But none of the Texas cities where decriminalization initiatives have been approved have faced litigation. In a Nov. 13 email to the City Council, Cagle said that staff has no choice but to try to follow the proposition and state law. State law does not REQUIRE that officers make an arrest for low level amounts of marijuana. Proposition A does require that officers NOT arrest for low level amounts of marijuana. The two laws are not necessarily in conflict, but state law does ALLOW an officer to make an arrest. Proposition A takes away that discretion.”
Recreational marijuana is legal in California, Alaska, Nevada, Oregon, Maine, Montana, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Michigan, Arizona, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
