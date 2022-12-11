Proposition A

Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson talks on Tuesday about possible amendments to Proposition A. He voted three times against proposed changes to the ordinance that decriminalizes possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, including one that prohibited city police officers from using the odor of marijuana or hemp to further their investigations.

 Ricky Green

After the Killeen City Council removed a provision of a law that decriminalizes possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, a Ground Game Texas activist said he considers the matter settled.

“I consider City Council’s vote (on Tuesday night) a win for the citizens of Killeen,” Louie Minor said. “The amendment was not preferable but now our residents do not have to fear an arrest that will affect their employment opportunities, education opportunities and housing opportunities. I commend our council for listening to the citizens.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

