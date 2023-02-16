Youth Advisory Commission

Nhuy Nguyen and other members of the Youth Advisory Commission address the Killeen City Council on Tuesday.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

After members of the Youth Advisory Commission asked the Killeen City Council for greater participation with the organization, representatives of the governing body agreed to do just that.

“We are leaders and we are mentors, and it’s up to us to lead by example,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said during a council meeting on Tuesday. “Are we only focused on leadership ... or are we trying to do like a weekend where we want all the commissioners to come together and we’re going to come up with an agenda? Are we going to bring in a speaker? How do you see this working for the youth that you’re in charge of?”

