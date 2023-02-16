After members of the Youth Advisory Commission asked the Killeen City Council for greater participation with the organization, representatives of the governing body agreed to do just that.
“We are leaders and we are mentors, and it’s up to us to lead by example,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said during a council meeting on Tuesday. “Are we only focused on leadership ... or are we trying to do like a weekend where we want all the commissioners to come together and we’re going to come up with an agenda? Are we going to bring in a speaker? How do you see this working for the youth that you’re in charge of?”
Killeen Recreation Coordinator Denise Colley told the mayor that the Youth Advisory Commission merely sought support from the council members at some of their events and to meet with them a couple of times a year.
‘The same respect’
“What we’re asking isn’t necessarily a mentor program,” Colley said. “What we are asking, however, is for the same respect that you would give to, say, the Senior Advisory Board or the Animal Services Board. They can come to you and voice their opinion, or they can have an activity and they can ask council to come ... to show them what it’s like to be heard, to be understood.”
Ultimately, council members approved a motion of direction by Riakos Adams for the full council to meet with the Youth Advisory Commission twice a year and to form a subcommittee of three council members to meet with commissioners at dates and times to be determined.
“I just want to clarify the focus,” Adams said. “We’re not putting too much interest on us training them. (It’s) just so they have a way to be empowered and have a specific time to hear their voices.”
‘Have a voice’
That decision came following a nearly hourlong discussion at Tuesday’s City Council meeting about how to support the Youth Advisory Commission and how that would look.
“I think (it’s important) for us to be able to have a voice ... and to really be heard from the council members,” Chair Nhuy Nguyen said.
She also said commissioners want to “share our views on what’s happening within the city from a standpoint that maybe other grownups aren’t able to see because we are younger,”
“I think it’s good to have a different perspective on these kinds of things and get different insight from us, especially.”
Elisabeth Metcalf is the public relations representative on the Youth Advisory Commission. She explained what she’d like to receive from the City Council.
“Meeting you guys twice a year is a really good idea,” she said. “I personally would like to be more aware of what’s going on with our city. That way, we know what events we can make. I think meeting with you guys would be really helpful for us to decide what events need to be created for YAC.”
Another commissioner, Christina Wade, agreed.
‘Probably work together’
“I would actually be curious if you would join us whenever we have an event with regard to team-building,” she said. “Being able to come up with an event where we could probably work together ... would probably help us understand where you come from, along with helping you understand where we come from.”
Other commissioners, Aleeza Nica, Caleb Mungul and Vice Chair V’Jae Brown, also attended the meeting.
Councilman Jose Segarra thanked the commissioners for their work and interest in city government.
“I think that’s a good idea,” he said. “I think that it’s important our youth is able to interact with the leadership. I just want to point out there are opportunities for us to do that. I, for one, am always there ... for the commissioners.”
The Youth Advisory Commission was founded in 1993 by Mayor Raul Villaronga, according to the city’s website.
“YAC was created to serve as a liaison to the Killeen City Council. It exists to assist in minimizing community problems relating to youth while encouraging positive growth and development. YAC participates in social, cultural and recreational activities that are meant to empower them in a drug and alcohol-free environment.”
Students in eighth to 12th grades may join the organization.
“Within YAC there are other sub-committees that incorporate younger students such as Junior YAC (JYAC),” according to the city’s website. “JYAC is a subcommittee within YAC for students in grades (fourth through seventh). JYAC serve as a mentoring program for the younger generation and supports YAC with its mission to serve as youth representative in our community.”
‘They are great kids’
Colley said commissioners are required to attend two City Council meetings and two workshops each year.
“But I do believe that if we had more interaction then they will learn the proper way to run a council, to be able to be more implemented within the city,” she said. “I do stand with this proposal. They are great kids, and they can become amazing leaders.”
But Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said that council members’ involvement with the Youth Advisory Commission should be limited.
“As with any other council or committee that we have here in the city, I always thought of them as a representative body to give us good information about decisions and the impact they make on their demographic. I just didn’t know ... we’re supposed to be training up a group of people. I thought they were giving us the insight.”
Instead, Wilkerson favors meeting with the commissioners more often — as Adams recommended.
‘Hear from them’
“I would like to hear from them — not them hear from me,” he said. “They can hear from me any time. I’m in favor of establishing a meeting or two meetings per year but as far as training them up, I didn’t know that’s what we’re trying to do. And I don’t think that I could participate fully in something like that because I’m already doing that” with several other organizations.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb said she plans to attend some Youth Advisory Commission events.
“Leadership instills confidence, and that’s what we learn when we become great leaders,” she said. “When you voice your opinion, that means that you’re standing for something and if we don’t stand for something, we’ll fall for anything. So tonight, I’m going to fall for you guys.”
Councilman Michael Boyd also offered his support.
“I have background work with youth ministry, (working) with young people,” he said. “I am glad to have you here in the chambers to communicate what your needs are, to better understand where you’re coming from. You guys will have my support going forward.”
For more about the Youth Advisory Commission, visit bit.ly/3Ka63zF.
