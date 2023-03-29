Killeen Star Award

Carl Robinson (middle) receives the Killeen Star Award from Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson and Mayor Debbie Nash-King on Tuesday during a City Council meeting.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Youth mentor and minister Carl Robinson received the Killeen Star Award during a City Council meeting on Tuesday.

“Needless to say, my call to the ministry was always on God’s assignment,” he said. “It was not on my assignment. When I kneeled to honor that call, I realized that there are several youth in our community that need our help. As I stand before you, I ask you guys to take the call to spend time outside of your households helping some young man or young lady to be the best they can be. They need our guidance.”

