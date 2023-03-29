Youth mentor and minister Carl Robinson received the Killeen Star Award during a City Council meeting on Tuesday.
“Needless to say, my call to the ministry was always on God’s assignment,” he said. “It was not on my assignment. When I kneeled to honor that call, I realized that there are several youth in our community that need our help. As I stand before you, I ask you guys to take the call to spend time outside of your households helping some young man or young lady to be the best they can be. They need our guidance.”
Council members nominate residents for the award several times per year.
“As you know, the City Council always gives out the Star Award to individuals that have contributed to our community by volunteering,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “This is just not an average person. This is someone that has gone beyond to make a powerful impact not only in our community but also in a child’s life.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson selected Robinson for the award.
“I happen to know this gentleman quite well,” Wilkerson said. “When I came up with the idea for the Star Award, this is exactly the type of person I had in mind. All the Star awardees that we’ve had in the past ... demonstrate that type of loyalty, commitment and dedication to our city that I had in mind.”
Wilkerson called Robinson’s work with youth “truly remarkable.”
“His work has touched the lives of countless individuals and his impact on the community is immeasurable,” he said. “Carl’s commitment to empowering the youth of Killeen and Central Texas is truly inspiring. We honor you today for your unwavering commitment to serving others. Your selfless dedication, tireless work ethic and compassionate spirit are a true inspiration to us all.”
Robinson thanked Wilkerson for selecting him for the award.
“I came from a single-parent home in Pace, Mississippi, where other men and people of the community were involved in my life,” Robinson said. “I am the first college graduate on both sides of my family. (I have) 26 years of military service. I can tell you it was because of my village. Over 30 young men and women I’ve helped actually go to college. About 27 have graduated. If I had not been there, they probably would not be where they are today.”
The Killeen Star Award was not included on Tuesday’s council agenda. Following the meeting, Nash-King said it was left off the agenda because she was not sure Robinson would be able to attend the meeting.
She also said she asked City Attorney Holli Clements if not including the Killeen Star Award on the agenda would violate the Texas Open Meetings Act. The mayor shared Clements’ emailed response with the newspaper, in which she cited Section 551.0415 of the law.
“Notwithstanding Sections 551.041 and 551.042, a quorum of the governing body of a municipality or county may receive from staff of the political subdivision and a member of the governing body may make a report about items of community interest during a meeting of the governing body without having given notice of the subject of the report as required by this subchapter if no action is taken and, except as provided by Section 551.042, possible action is not discussed regarding the information provided in the report.”
“Items of community interest,” as defined by the Texas Open Meetings Act, include “an honorary or salutary recognition of a public official, public employee, or other citizen.”
But Clements told the mayor the recognition should be included on the agenda anyway.
“While I believe that this section would apply to the Star Award, I would generally still recommend that it be posted along with the agenda at least 72 hours in advance as this is consistent with the city’s practice.”
