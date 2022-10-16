If his rezoning request is approved, Gurunath Vadamudala plans to build a “modern 4-plex” in the North Killeen Revitalization Area.
It’s one of four public hearings scheduled for Oct. 25 to be discussed during a Killeen City Council workshop on Tuesday.
“The request is considered an infill project on a vacant lot and will provide for a variety of housing types contributing to diverse neighborhoods,” according to a city staff report. ”This is an example of improving the city’s fiscal health by allowing development in north Killeen, where existing infrastructure is located, to help generate wealth and a sense of community. The request may show how the area can be improved while meeting the needs of the community and may also contribute to quality and affordable housing by increasing the number of units in a smaller lot.”
Vadamudala plans to build the structure on 0.2 acres at 1707 N. 8th St. But his request to rezone the property from business district to multifamily residential district must first be approved by the City Council.
“This request is consistent with the ‘Traditional Neighborhood’ designation of the Future Land Use Map (FLUM),” according to the staff report. “This request supports or furthers the implementation” of several 2022 Comprehensive Plan recommendations, including using place types and complete neighborhoods as building blocks, encouraging incremental evolution of neighborhoods, prioritizing infill and revitalization in north Killeen and diversifying housing types and price points.
North 2nd Street
In a separate rezoning case, the Brown Revocable Trust is seeking to rezone 515 N. 2nd St. — a 0.43-acre lot, from business district and multifamily residential district to multifamily apartment residential district.
“The applicant intends to renovate the existing structures on the property for residential use,” the staff report shows.
Like the North 8th Street property, this one is in the North Killeen Revitalization Area and meets the same 2022 Comprehensive Plan recommendations.
“The ‘Urban Village’ place type is considered to be one of the most fiscally resilient place types, and in the right proportion, can subsidize low-value development patterns,” according to the staff report. “It is generally intended for the center of activity with active streets, focusing on people, and imperatively highlights walkability for pedestrian over automobiles. The ‘Urban Village’ place type promotes the ... mix of uses including residential uses such as townhouses, small plex (2-6 units), and apartments.”
Tax notes
In other business Tuesday, the City Council may choose to issue tax notes to acquire three pumper trucks, an aerial ladder truck and an ambulance for the Killeen Fire Department.
Tax notes, or “anticipation notes,” are a debt instrument cities may sell to finance the construction of public works, the purchase of supplies, land, and rights of way for public works, to pay for professional services, to pay operating expenses, or to pay off cash flow deficits, according to the Texas Municipal League.
The staff report shows that the “short-term debt security ... must be repaid within seven years” at $820,000 annually.
“Payments (are) covered with combination of accumulated fund balance in Debt Service Fund and expiring debt service in future years.”
An ordinance on the tax notes may be approved by the City Council on Nov. 15.
Other agenda items
After they were requested by council members to be placed on future agendas, the council is scheduled Tuesday to discuss erecting signs at Killeen entrances, a Fort Hood Regional Economic Development Foundation branding strategy, naming a concourse at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker, architectural and site design standards for garages and an update on the annexation service plan for Brandy Loop.
The workshop meeting will follow the City Council regular meeting set for 5 p.m. A public hearing is planned to consider an ordinance amending the fiscal year 2023 budget to increase expenditure accounts to $3.5 million in the governmental and drainage capital improvement project funds for the Chaparral Road widening (design and construction).
(1) comment
WOO-HOO can't wait to see a change.
