North 8th Street 4-plex

A rendering of this "modern 4-plex" shows what Gurunath Vadamudala plans to build at 1707 N. 8th St. if Killeen City Council members approve his rezoning request for the 0.2-are lot.

 Courtesy image | City of Killeen

If his rezoning request is approved, Gurunath Vadamudala plans to build a “modern 4-plex” in the North Killeen Revitalization Area.

It’s one of four public hearings scheduled for Oct. 25 to be discussed during a Killeen City Council workshop on Tuesday.

DMB

WOO-HOO can't wait to see a change.

Report

