Over 30 residents and candidates turned out for an NAACP sponsored candidate forum Monday at the Maron J & Alice W. Douse Community Center in Killeen.
The forum was also sponsored by members of the Pan-Hellenic Council as well as the Masonic Family.
Each candidate had the opportunity to give a 90 second opening speech, and to answer any question posed by the moderators, which were Donald Bentley III and Jonathan Coleman, high school seniors of Harker Heights High School.
Speaking first and moderated by Bentley were candidates for the Killeen Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.
Bentley asked a series of questions, many of which addressed immediate concerns including staffing shortages, COVID-19 related learning loss gaps and special education.
On staffing shortages, candidates Susan Jones and Oliver Mintz said that the issue lay with how much teachers are paid, while candidate Brenda Adams said she was “concerned” with the “places that KISD was looking.”
On the learning loss gap, no candidate had any particular solution, but Adams said that African Americans were the hardest impacted by COVID-19, creating a situation that is “unacceptable.” Adams also stated that the district has not used federal coronavirus funds appropriately, and the solution may lay with surveys and programming, funded with that money.
Finally, on special education, Mintz agreed that special education is one of the largest problems facing the city of Killeen and that, if he willingly sent a child with special needs to KISD that he should be charged with parental malpractice.
“I don’t have a solution,” he said. “The problem is that we spend more time, more energy fighting people than putting them in the program.”
Jones pointed out that an audit has been approved for the 2022-23 school year to examine KISD’s special education program.
Finally, Adams said the way to solve Killeen’s service problems is to ensure compliance with federal mandates.
City Council
Candidates for the Killeen City Council, including those for mayor, were given up to five minutes to introduce themselves during time they explained their various positions and backgrounds. In general, incumbent candites placed a focus on experience and a a track record of getting things done. The other candidates focused on volunteerism and a history of community engagement.
However, because the event ran short on time, candidates for the City Council were asked only a single question regarding proposition C, a charter amendment to increase council member pay from $100 to $200 a month and to increase the mayor’s pay from $200 to $300 a month.
Candidates Rick Williams, Jose Segarra, Ken Wilkerson said that they were in favor of increasing the pay in order to facilitate more public facing events, and Mellisa Brown said that the increase makes being a council member possible for many residents.
Candidates Leo Gukeisen, Patsy Bracey, Holly Teel and Debbie Nash-King stated that they were not in favor of the proposal, while James Everard said the decision ultimately lie with the voters.
May Election
On May 7, voters will decide the mayoral race, three at-large Killeen City Council seats as well as 13 proposed charter amendments.
Running for mayor are incumbent Debbie Nash-King and challengers Patsy Bracey, James Everard and Holly Teel.
Running for the seats are all three incumbents: Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams. Challenging the incumbents are Ramon Alvarez, Leo Gukeisen and Jose Segarra, the former mayor.
On the Killeen ISD ballot are Place 1, 2 and 3.
Brenda Adams, of Killeen, and Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights, are running for the Place 1 seat, currently held by Shelley Wells, who is not seeking reelection.
Incumbent Susan Jones filed to run for her Place 2 seat again. She will be challenged by David Jones, of Harker Heights.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, will face off against Oliver Mintz, of Killeen, for Place 3, which is currently held by Corbett Lawler, who is not seeking reelection.
Early Voting
Early voting for the May 7 elections will go from April 25-29 and May 2-3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Because of a special election administered statewide, all county residents can vote in any polling location in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.