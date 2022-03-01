Killeen may be one step closer to brokering a deal with Bell County to move the county annex location to the former site of the First National Bank Texas in Killeen.
The deal had appeared to hit a road block months ago when City Manager Kent Cagle informed Mayor Jose Segarra during an update meeting for the comprehensive plan that the city may have to pay a part of the cost of construction.
However, Cagle explained during Tuesday’s workshop that the county has agreed to pay the cost of construction for a new annex up to $10 million, under the condition that the city pay the cost of demolishing the site. Additionally, the county has agreed to offer Killeen the opportunity to back out if bids come back too high for the city to comfortably handle.
The current annex is located at 304 Priest Drive and provides services such as marriage certificates and vehicle registration among other county services. The proposed location is the former First National Bank of Texas headquarters, located at 507 N. Gray Street. First National Bank has offered to gift the property to Killeen after it completes its move to the new location at 901 E. Central Texas Expressway. If approved, First National would instead gift the land to Bell County.
According to Cagle, the city expects bids to come in around $250,000 to $300,000 to demolish the old bank. The age of the building may play into the cost of demolition, however, as a necessary asbestos abatement may increase the cost of the project.
“We had come to some agreement with the county, that if we paid $300,000 to demolish the First National Bank building, that they would use $10 million to build a new office building,” Cagle said.
One factor that may complicate the process is the fact that the old First National Bank of Texas site is part of Killeen’s downtown historic district. According to Cagle, the city would need to apply to remove the historic designation for the site, which the state historic preservation commission may deny.
Strictly speaking, the city has the power to ignore the society’s ruling, but doing so may result in the loss of downtown’s historic designation as a whole. Cagle explained that the historic designation allows the city to apply for grants, though he also pointed out that the city has not received any grant funding due to the historic designation since it was obtained.
Segarra noted that losing the historic designation may even be a good thing, as doing so may make it easier for business owners to modify or establish their property.
“Sometimes we have downtown business owners but they run up against roadblocks,” he said.
The mayor also claimed that downtown Killeen “hasn’t seen a new building in years.”
Councilmembers chime in
Councilman Michael Boyd said that he was personally in favor of keeping the old First National Bank building intact due to its unique appearance and aesthetics, but ceded that the decision was ultimately the City Council’s.
Speaking in favor of the project, Councilman Rick Williams said that, while tradition is important, so too is practicality.
“While I’m always in favor of tradition and the preservation of historic elements in the city,” he said. “I’m not sure that [the First National] building is an attribute to our downtown.”
Williams pointed out that a new county annex building would attract people from all over the area to downtown Killeen, which may increase foot traffic.
In a similar vein, Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez pointed out that the county has other locations under consideration, and passing on this offer may result in the depletion of resources for residents in north Killeen.
“There’s already been a depletion of resources that are very valuable for residents near the downtown area,” Gonzalez said. “We already have transportation issues on the north side, we have a food desert.”
In response, Cagle said that the loss of resources would be a “disservice” to residents in north Killeen.
Similarly, Councilwoman Nina Cobb spoke to the importance of maintaining resources in the area.
“As a public health worker, I know the importance of having those services in that area,” Cobb said. “We’ve got to have some services there that will remain and stay. Let’s not put a roadblock in the way, let’s find a way to make it work.”
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown presented a counter-argument for the development, pointing out that the loss of approximately $12,000 in property tax revenue may not be made up by a potential increase in sales tax revenue for local businesses.
Instead, Brown suggested considering allowing the Killeen Economic Development Committee to use the site as a “business incubator.”
Finally, Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King stated that she supported the project.
“One thing we do not need downtown is another empty building,” Nash-King said. “I do understand that we have a comprehensive plan — that’s a guide, to help us shape how we want to see downtown. Don’t let this opportunity pass us by.”
No action was taken on the project Tuesday, and it will not appear on next week’s meeting. More information will be provided when the city receives a formal interlocal agreement between Killeen and Bell County.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson was not present at City Hall on Tuesday, but did attend the meeting via Zoom.
