The Nolanville City Council is set to meet Thursday night for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 101 N. 5th Street.
The meeting will include several administrative tasks, including a discussion of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, and calling for an election for mayor and two council members.
Also on the docket is the possibility of opening an investment account with Infinex Investments, Inc., and approving a quote from Langerman Foster Engineering Company to conduct “sampling” of Old Nolanville Road Bridge for $6,900.
Budget timeline
Nolanville has set the following dates in its proposed budget process:
Aug. 18: Public hearing on 2023 fiscal year budget and tax rate.
Sept: 1: Public hearing on 2023 fiscal year budget and tax rate.
Sept. 8: Consider approval of the 2023 fiscal year budget.
Sept. 15: Consider approval of the 2023 fiscal year tax rate.
