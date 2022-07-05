The Nolanville City Council is set to discuss a variety of topics Thursday, including several grants submissions and how it plans to conduct advertising for renovation bids for the community center.
In addition, the council will hear the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation’s 2023 fiscal year budget presentation, as well as several amendments to it.
The council meets every other Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings may be attended in person at 101 N. Fifth St.
