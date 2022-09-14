Nolanville’s struggle with electricity provider Oncor will continue Thursday as the City Council is set to consider passing a resolution to file a formal complaint against the energy transmission company.
The agenda item comes roughly a month after 2,200 Nolanville residents lost power in a series of widespread outages, and two weeks after the City Council chewed out Oncor Area Manager Jose Guzman for inaction.
Other items up for discussion at Thursday’s meeting at City Hall include the final approval of a 44.41 cents per $100 valuation property tax rate and the authorization of a railroad crossing elimination grant.
In addition, the City Council may approve a special use permit to allow a new packing store to take up residence at 180 S. Main Street.
Nolanville City Council meetings are held on the first and third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the municipal building located at 101 N. 5th St. in Nolanville.
