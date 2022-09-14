LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Nolanville’s struggle with electricity provider Oncor will continue Thursday as the City Council is set to consider passing a resolution to file a formal complaint against the energy transmission company.

The agenda item comes roughly a month after 2,200 Nolanville residents lost power in a series of widespread outages, and two weeks after the City Council chewed out Oncor Area Manager Jose Guzman for inaction.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

