The Nolanville City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday has been canceled due to an inability to meet quorum, according to City Manager Kara Escajeda.
The public hearing portion of the meeting was still conducted, however, and several items were opened for public comment for 15 days, including a grant application to improve Fox Park and another to submit a grant application to receive funding to improve the Nolanville Creek water supply.
Residents can comment online with support or concerns at: nolanvilletx.gov/page/Report_Concerns
Items that would have been discussed Thursday included a review of the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation’s 2023 budget, Nolanville’s broadband infrastructure initiative and potentially establishing an electric vehicle recharging station.
The meeting has been rescheduled for June 9, and will take place concurrent to a scheduled Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on that same day.
