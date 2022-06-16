NOLANVILLE — Nolanville may see a boost in traffic in the coming months after the City Council approved the installation of two electric vehicle charging stations during its Thursday meeting.
The charging stations, which were listed as item G on the action item agenda, would see Nolanville pay $10,800 to buy into a 5-year contract with ChargePoint, an electric vehicle charging solutions company.
The contract requires Nolanville to pay $2,160 per year for five years; in exchange, ChargePoint will install and maintain two CT4000 40 amp charging stations outside of City Hall.
“There are no charging stations between Temple and Copperas Cove,” Lt. Scott Rowe said during the meeting.
Rowe pointed out that installing stations would potentially attract traffic to Nolanville. In addition, City Manager Kara Escajeda said that having access to the charging stations would allow the city to save money as it transitions to an electric fleet, and that it may act as a potential revenue stream as Nolanville would be able to sell electricity at a rate set by the city.
However, Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Ramsdell said that the program was “a great idea” but “a little premature.” Ramsdell said that he would prefer to see a cost analysis of the program.
The item was approved in a vote of 3 to 1, with Ramsdell in opposition.
Infrastructure
Several infrastructure improvements were approved Thursday, including additions to the Old Nolanville Road bridge.
In total, $142,400 in funding was approved Thursday, which will be used to rework the bridge’s railing, wing walls and to install new pillar support covers to prevent erosion.
In addition, $12,000 of that total will be used to install a prefabricated pedestrian bridge alongside the structure. City staff clarified that the bridge will not be closed during construction efforts.
Purchase requests
The following purchase requests were approved Thursday:
$27,000 for the purchase of a new electric vehicle, to be used as part of the ENDEAVRide program.
$7,565 for a new lawnmower.
$20,000 for the installation of a new control pad and replacement of water valves for the city’s splash pad. Funds used in excess of $13,200 will be used to facilitate the purchase of a filtration system to extend the lifespan of the pad’s water valves.
Other business
A $13,265 funding request was approved for the Avenue G and Fifth Street Pedestrian Improvement Project, which will be used to pay for surveying efforts and grant development.
Additionally, the City Council approved two letters of agreement with Grant Development Services, Inc. to submit applications and administer two grants, including a Community Development Block Grant to improve Fox Park and for a Nonpoint Source Grant to support the Nolan Creek Watershed Plan.
The City Council also denied a proposed change in rates from Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC and tabled eight workshop items for a future date.
Finally, the City Council approved the final plat for phase 4 of the Wild Wood Estates, pending a maintenance bond, and voted to deny the application for final plat approval of phase 2, A-E, of Warrior’s Legacy. Escajeda said the plat was recommended for disapproval because of outstanding unfulfilled infrastructure requirements.
Fond farewell
After the City Council meeting, Mayor Andy Williams announced Kerry Fillip’s retirement as Nolanville economic development coordinator and thanked her for her service.
“As soon as you got here, you hit the ground running,” Williams said. “Thank you for being part of the team.”
