NOLANVILLE — Employees for the city of Nolanville may see as much as a 7% cost-of-living adjustment in the coming year.
Discussion on the potential raise came as the Nolanville City Council considered its priorities for the 2023 budget season, which included maintaining a competitive pay scale, supporting the free clinic at 101 N. Main St. and possibly establishing a fire department.
City Manager Kara Escajeda said that the 7% raise, which included a combined performance bonus and cost-of-living adjustment, was necessary to remain competitive among other cities. The increase will be confirmed or denied during upcoming hearings for the Fiscal Year 22-23 budget.
Additionally, the City Council approved a rezoning request from Proline Industrial, a redistribution company currently located at 2374 Levy Crossing.
Lori Rehn, owner of Proline Industrial said Thursday that her company works with a variety of supplier. In response to questions from City Council, Rehn said she will not carry hazardous materials. However, Rehn also said that she plans to install a sprinkler system across the building she currently shares with another business at 2374 Levy Crossing, as she does carry aerosol cans.
According to city staff, Rehn agreed to rezone the property to an M-1 light manufacturing district, departing from the original request to become a heavy manufacturing district.
“We just felt M-1 was more in line with the applicant’s business,” Escajeda said.
Other business completed at the regular city council meeting included approving the final plat for Phase II A of the Warrior’s Legacy project, which will allow developer D.R. Horton to begin building homes along the street connecting the Bella Charca development to the new Warrior’s Legacy project, and amending the 2022 fiscal year budget to account for the rise in fuel costs.
During the successive workshop, the City Council considered approving the conversion of a 2014 International Terrastar into a brush truck, which would be used for fire-fighting.
Members of the City Council pointed out the necessity in appropriating sufficient fire-fighting capabilities, though Councilwoman Joan Henshaw said she was uncomfortable with the “piecemeal” presentation and asked that all details regarding the truck be presented at one time.
Community
The possibility of funding a community pool was raised by Mayor Andy Williams, but was quickly shut down by city staff, who said the costs would not be offset by revenue.
Williams also honored resident Petar McNeil for his work on Nolanville’s information technologies infrastructure and for helping to program the lighting display for the city’s new “Wonderpass.”
“I know this isn’t nearly as big as what you did for us,” Williams said while handing McNeil a framed photo of the “Wonderpass.” “Everyone really appreciated the work done on the underpass.”
The following is a tentative timeline of Nolanville’s budget process:
July 28:
State of the city presentation by the city manager.
Discuss and possibly approve Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget for filing with the city secretary.
Aug. 18:
Public hearings on Fiscal Year 22-23 budget and tax rate.
Sept. 1:
Public hearings on Fiscal Year 22-23 budget and tax rate.
Possibly approve the Fiscal Year 22-23 budget.
Sept. 15:
Approval of the tax rate.
