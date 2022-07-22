Noalnville Council

Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams thanked resident Petar McNeil for his work on the Nolanville "Wonderpass" during Thursday's City Council meeting. Council members from left to right: Butch Reiss, Williams, McNeil, James Bilberry, Patrick Ramsdell.

NOLANVILLE — Employees for the city of Nolanville may see as much as a 7% cost-of-living adjustment in the coming year.

Discussion on the potential raise came as the Nolanville City Council considered its priorities for the 2023 budget season, which included maintaining a competitive pay scale, supporting the free clinic at 101 N. Main St. and possibly establishing a fire department.

