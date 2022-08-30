A set of rules related to Nolanville’s public park use is back on the table.
The consideration of a vaping ban will be brought back for Thursday’s meeting. The ban was a point of contention during the July 7 meeting; at the time, council members failed to come to a decision on whether or not to ban vaping at city parks in Nolanville.
The issue will be brought back for a decision during Thursday’s meeting.
Budget
A public hearing for Nolanville’s $2.7 million budget will be held during the meeting. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and state opinions on the budget, which may be adopted once the public hearing is complete.
A separate hearing will be held for the city’s proposed tax rate of 44.41 cents per $100 valuation. The new tax rate is expected to generate approximately $235,070 — or 22% — over last year’s ad valorum revenue of just over $1 million for a total of $1.28 million.
The total taxable property in Nolanville is estimated to be worth $376 million.
Other business
Also on Thursday’s agenda is consideration of a railroad crossing elimination program application. If approved Thursday, the city would pursue a grant application to improve railroad crossings in Nolanville.
In addition, the City Council will consider whether or not to purchase sign lettering for the Gateway sign project for a total of $25,547.
Finally, the city will consider approval of Brian Grisham to the position of board member for the Economic Development Corporation and discuss Aug. 19 power outages with Oncor representatives.
The City Council meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. 5th Street.
