NOLANVILLE — Nolanville residents may be looking at as much as a 12% increase in solid waste disposal fees, a sales representative from Texas Disposal Systems said during Thursday’s regular City Council meeting.
“I was listening to the radio on the way over here, and they were saying that the price of groceries have gone up at least 12%,” Texas Disposal Systems Sales Representative Ja-Mar Prince said. “Our business is filled with fuel, equipment and labor, and we feel it, too. Labor is hard to get ahold of, and quality labor is even more difficult to get ahold of.”
Prince explained that Texas Disposal Systems, the solid-waste management company contracted by the city of Nolanville, includes in its contract a standard 3.25% increase to user rates to account for average inflation; however, the company is now asking to include an additional 8.75% increase to user rates, from $22.19 to $24.07 per month.
Council member David Williams asked if the increase would mean that Texas Disposal Systems will no longer have to delay their trash pickup. Williams said that the company has delayed trash pickup three times over the past month.
According to Prince, the additional funds will go towards hiring additional staff, raising wages to maintain competition and addressing fuel and maintenance costs which remain high in the aftermath of the 2020 outbreak of COVID-19.
“We are still waiting on trucks and equipment from before 2020,” he said.
Prince pointed out that the City Council always has the option to decline the renewal of the contract, though he did ask if Nolanville “can afford not to have” their trash picked up while the city searches for a new provider.
As the topic in waste rate increases was part of a workshop item, the city took no action on Thursday. The city will review the contract, and the City Council can be expected to make a decision by the end of September.
The City Council approved a resolution to submit a formal complaint to Oncor, the “poles and wires company” responsible for maintaining the power lines in Central Texas. Council members complained earlier this month about what some members described as a pattern of neglect for Nolanville, citing several outages over the past two months that left around 2,200 residents without power. The complaint includes a request that Oncor admit responsibility, reimburse Nolanville’s water department and to provide a history of preventative maintenance and all power outages over the past five years.
The motion passed unanimously.
A liquor store, previously reported on and listed on the City Council agenda as a packing store, was approved for a conditional-use permit.
Additionally, the City Council approved the new tax rate of 44.41 cents per $100 valuation in a unanimous decision. The new rate will bring in more than $300,000 in additional revenue, $172,408 of which will be from new property added to the tax roll in 2022.
Financially, the city of Nolanville has purchased $250,000 worth of treasury bills, also known as T-bills, at a rate of 3.074%. The high rate is a sign that the economy is improving, and bodes well for Nolanville’s finances, officials said Thursday. The previous rate for purchasing treasury bills was less than 1%.
The city is also waiting to hear back from the Volunteer Central Bell County Fire and Rescue, who city officials said have not yet signed an updated contract. According to City Manager Kara Escajeda, the city is offering an updated contract to the volunteer force that would include its members in a pay order system — the same one that the city uses for its employees.
Finally, Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams recognized Dean Huard, a member of the Nolanville Planning & Zoning Commission, for his dedication to the city. Huard said that he has served the city for several years and he is pursuing an internship in city management in Gatesville.
