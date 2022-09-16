Community graphic

NOLANVILLE — Nolanville residents may be looking at as much as a 12% increase in solid waste disposal fees, a sales representative from Texas Disposal Systems said during Thursday’s regular City Council meeting.

“I was listening to the radio on the way over here, and they were saying that the price of groceries have gone up at least 12%,” Texas Disposal Systems Sales Representative Ja-Mar Prince said. “Our business is filled with fuel, equipment and labor, and we feel it, too. Labor is hard to get ahold of, and quality labor is even more difficult to get ahold of.”

