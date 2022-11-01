LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Nolanville City Council is set to discuss the creation of two new committees, as well as a mobile home-related ordinance at its regular meeting on Thursday.

The new ordinance that is expected to be discussed Thursday would, if passed, require owners of a mobile home to obtain a certificate of occupancy prior to occupation of a mobile home. The ordinance comes after months of complaints from residents of the Cimarron Park Estates mobile home park in Nolanville who have alleged shady business practices.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

