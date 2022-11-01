The Nolanville City Council is set to discuss the creation of two new committees, as well as a mobile home-related ordinance at its regular meeting on Thursday.
The new ordinance that is expected to be discussed Thursday would, if passed, require owners of a mobile home to obtain a certificate of occupancy prior to occupation of a mobile home. The ordinance comes after months of complaints from residents of the Cimarron Park Estates mobile home park in Nolanville who have alleged shady business practices.
Residents of Cimarron Park Estates are expected to speak on Thursday.
In other business, the City Council is expected to consider an ordinance that would require commercial business owners to obtain a license prior to operating their business.
Finally, the two committees up for discussion on Thursday are a public art advisory committee and a stable housing advisory committee.
The public art advisory committee would provide the city with recommendations on areas where to install public art, as well as recommendations for what art to install.
The stable housing advisory committee intends to develop a partnership across the region to combat homelessness and to find ways to ensure housing stability.
The Nolanville City Council meets every first and third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Nolanville City Hall, 101 N. Fifth St.
