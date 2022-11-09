On the same night five Killeen City Council members ended an effort by Councilman Michael Boyd to name a pair of airport concourses, he asked them to consider a similar initiative at Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail.
“In 2020, the Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail opened as part of the Heritage Oaks Park,” Boyd said. “The park and trail project were made possible by the Purser family, who generously donated (75) acres of land to the city. Staff recently specified the family actually donated 90 acres, with interest in donating additional tracts.”
And that’s enough to name it the Purser Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail, Boyd said.
“The request to rename the Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail comes from the opportunity to acknowledge the family’s generosity, similar to what was done for the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail.”
About the trail
That Andy K. Wells trail is 2.5 miles — the first of its kind in Killeen, according to the city’s website.
“The project was made possible through the generosity of Kenny Wells, who donated 9.115 acres of land. In honor of Mr. Wells, the city elected to name the trail after his father, the late Andy K. Wells, and any future extensions to this trail system will be perpetually named the ‘Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail.’”
The Heritage Oaks land was a gift from the Gary W. Purser Sr. family, and the Killeen City Council reached a consensus on Jan. 20, 2015, giving city staff authorization to design the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail.
The head of the 3.8-mile trail is at 8001 Pyrite Drive, and the trail is along the southern end of Rosewood Drive and follows Pyrite Drive and Trimmier Creek. It includes a paved path with benches, lighting and other amenities.
‘Familiarity in the name’
“As we all know, this is located off Rosewood Drive in southeast Killeen ... connecting Killeen to Harker Heights,” Boyd said. “The renaming originally submitted is the John Helen Purser Hike and Bike Trail. However, for the sake of maintaining familiarity in the name, I’ll ask the council to entertain discussion on the name, ‘Purser Heritage Hike & Bike Trail.’”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez asked Boyd to explain what prompted the name variation.
“The park in Harker Heights is named the Purser Family Park, so there’s an issue specifying — because they are so close to each other — which one is which,” Boyd said. “So if you take the Purser name out of the park and apply it to the trail .. it makes it less confusing.”
That was a reference to renaming Heritage Oaks Park in Killeen that’s adjacent to the hike and bike trail here.
Boyd continued to talk about renaming Heritage Oaks Park before Mayor Debbie Nash-King attempted to stop him and other council members from violating the Texas Open Meetings Act for the second straight week.
“Just for clarification so the council knows, you have the trail which is located in the park,” he said. “The park and trail are generically named after the subdivision. There is the opportunity to name the trail and the park, and I think that’s a consideration if we’re going to be changing. So I think it would be appropriate to consider also renaming the park.”
The recommendation for that naming project, Boyd said, would be “the Gary and Helen Heritage Park.”
The agenda item listed for discussion during the workshop meeting on Tuesday that followed a regular City Council meeting was to “discuss Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail naming.”
State law
According to the Texas Open Meetings Act and Bill Aleshire, an attorney representing the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, council members must limit their discussions to those items listed on the agenda and posted publicly at least 72 hours before the meeting.
“So we are discussing the trail naming — not the park naming,” Nash-King said.
Boyd responded.
“Correct,” he said. “I was just mentioning. You are correct, Madam Mayor. We are just focusing on the trail name.”
Then, Nash-King, made an apparent reference to the Herald’s coverage last week of an open meetings violation when Boyd and other council members deliberated naming two concourses at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker and former Killeen Mayor Timothy L. Hancock. That was despite the fact the agenda only included discussing naming one concourse for Hancock.
‘You caught that?’
“You caught that?” Nash-King said to Boyd as she laughed. “Okay?”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson then asked Boyd for clarification on what should be renamed. Boyd said he wants the council to consider “naming the trail the Purser Heritage Hike and Bike Trail.”
Boyd also said, when Wilkerson asked him about naming the park, “that was a separate name if we were going to discuss the park. But that’s not what we’re discussing today. That’s not on the agenda. So I need to stick with the trail name.”
Boyd then made a “motion of direction” that was seconded by Gonzalez “to move forward the naming of the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail to Purser Heritage Hike and Bike Trail.”
Councilman Riakos Adams, because council members in the preceding meeting on Tuesday agreed to not name or rename city properties without adopting a policy that includes guidelines for the same, questioned the motion of direction.
“We did a motion earlier in the council meeting to establish a policy for naming,” Adams said. “Does this apply to that or do we proceed? People are going to say that we said one thing but now we’re going to do something else.”
‘This is different’
Boyd disagreed.
“This is different,” he said. “This is not a facility. That’s the first point. The second one is that this is someone who gifted something to the city of Killeen and to propose to name it something other than the individual who gifted the land, in my opinion, that’s just a whole other direction to go in.”
Councilman Ramon Alvarez sided with Boyd.
“To me, the difference in what we were discussing with the airport, none of the people nominated to have the concourse named after them donated the airport,” he said. “In this case, the Purser family did donate the land. I do see the difference.”
For Wilkerson’s part, he said he understands both arguments.
“I do see what you’re saying on this one. I do agree this is gifted land as opposed to just property we own. The motion that i originally stated was ‘property.’ That could be a hike and bike trail, too. But I don’t think it goes to this. Again, this is something that was given to us. I don’t see this as the same thing.”
With Councilwoman Nina Cobb away from the dais during the vote, council members agreed 6-0 on Boyd’s motion of direction to rename the Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail.
The issue is expected to come up for a final vote in a future regular meeting.
