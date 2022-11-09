Heritage Oaks Park

Killeen City Council member Michael Boyd has proposed renaming the Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail after Helen Purser, mother of Killeen developer Gary "Bubba" Purser Jr.

 KTMPO image

On the same night five Killeen City Council members ended an effort by Councilman Michael Boyd to name a pair of airport concourses, he asked them to consider a similar initiative at Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail.

“In 2020, the Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail opened as part of the Heritage Oaks Park,” Boyd said. “The park and trail project were made possible by the Purser family, who generously donated (75) acres of land to the city. Staff recently specified the family actually donated 90 acres, with interest in donating additional tracts.”

