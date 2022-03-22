Killeen Councilwoman At-Large Mellisa Brown is hosting a town hall Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at The New Occasion Event Center, 4200 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
According to Brown, primary discussion at the town hall will revolve around the upcoming May 7 charter election, though conversation is open to any questions or points of discussion that residents may have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.