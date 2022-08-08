A public hearing to rezone more than 390 acres for construction of a mixed-use development in south Killeen is scheduled for Tuesday at City Hall.
The four-phase project includes single-family homes and duplex, agricultural and multifamily properties on about 959 lots from west of Onion Road to Trimmier Road. Construction is scheduled to begin October, with Phase 1 expected to be complete around June 2023.
The development would offer 241 lots over 52.53 acres of SF-2, large single-family housing, and 400 lots over 133.62 acres of R-1, medium and small size single-family housing. In addition, 46 lots over 29.03 acres of SR-1 and 30 lots over 30.39 acres of SR-2, suburban housing, would be available, as well as 13 lots over 40 acres of light agricultural land.
Finally, 228 lots over 94.18 acres of duplex housing would form the development’s western boundary, while two lots over 10.67 acres of B-5 business zoning would give residents access to a possible nearby convenience store.
As proposed, the 30.39 acres of high-value SR-2 zoned property would not be accessible from the main development. Instead, a looping road that branches into two cul-de-sacs would only be accessible from East Trimmier Road.
The project would include 90 acres of open space, dedicated to the city or public parks. About 1,000 hardwood trees, including oak, elm and pecan trees, would be preserved.
Also, 2.8 miles of 8-foot wide concrete trail is planned to run throughout the development and alongside the existing lake, which would connect a playground, two dog parks, a 2,500-square-foot covered pavilion and two parking lots.
The 390.72-acre tract is bounded by Stagecoach Road to the north and Fire Station 8 to the south, in an area where some residents have complained that water pressure is a lingering problem and that the development would congest traffic on Onion Road. But Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of public works, has said the developer would be required to complete a traffic impact analysis survey — a lengthy process that will evaluate the development’s prospective impact on traffic over the next 10 years.
Stagecoach Road is another issue. The web-cracked surface has remained in a state of disrepair for several years as the city struggles to close out a lawsuit with the company responsible for the road’s construction. Killeen City Councilman Michael Boyd has said that Chaparral Road, which would feed into the development, would need to be widened, as will East Trimmier. He also pointed out that Stagecoach requires reconstruction, and that Onion Road and Loop Road must be widened to reduce congestion and speeding.
The current proposal is the result of a year of work between the developer, Yowell Ranch, and the city.
The Killeen City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at 101 N. College St.
