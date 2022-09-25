A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to determine whether a request to rezone and obtain a conditional-use permit at a Chaparral Road address to build a covered storage facility for boats, recreational vehicles and semi-trucks will be approved.
“Their project Platinum Coach Storage ... will be a high-end storage facility,” according to a letter to the city from Tyler Freese of Republic Engineering and Development Services. “No landscape trailer or abandoned vehicle storage will be allowed. No one will be allowed to stay overnight at the facility.”
Republic represents the property owners. They’re asking that zoning be changed from agricultural district and agricultural single-family residential district to local business district.
“Staff recommends approval of the applicant’s request for (local business district) with a conditional use permit for covered boat, recreational vehicle, and semi-truck storage ... with the condition that all parking stalls and drive aisles be paved with an all-weather surface (asphalt or concrete) capable of retaining striping.”
City code requires that “all weather surface on privately owned property shall consist of Portland cement concrete or an impervious bituminous surface over a compacted base or other surface approved by the building official. The parking surface must be capable of retaining paint or striping material.”
Also, according to Republic, the facility will be “fully fenced” with an electric gate.
“At their regular meeting on August 15, 2022, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the applicant’s request, with the condition that all parking stalls and drive aisles be paved with an all-weather surface (asphalt or concrete) capable of retaining striping, by a vote of 8 to 0,” according to city documents.
The property is at 3288 and 3288-A Chaparral Road.
The City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
The other items on the agenda are under the consent agenda:
Consider minutes of the Sept. 6 meeting.
Consider a memorandum/resolution to approve the Killeen Arts Commission rule changes to be effective Oct. 1.
Consider a memorandum/resolution awarding a contract to The Roof Company for roof repair to the Fleet Services building in the amount of $159,707.
Consider a memorandum/resolution authorizing an interlocal agreement between Killeen ISD and the Killeen Fire Department Academy.
Consider a memorandum/resolution approving a lease agreement with Skydive Addiction at Skylark Field.
Consider a memorandum/resolution approving the appointment of an executive director of recreation services.
Consider a memorandum/resolution approving an interlocal agreement with the city of Harker Heights and Bell County for the design and construction of Chaparral Road.
Consider an ordinance requested by Killeen Engineering and Surveying on behalf of JOF Developers to amend the planned unit development standards for approximately 62.876 acres out of the 172.58-acre tract from the Azra Webb Survey to allow for lessened setback requirements for 246 lots at 6600 S. Fort Hood St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.