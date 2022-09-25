Platinum Coach Storage

Michael and Rhonda Jung plan to build a covered-storage facility for boats, recreational vehicles and semi-trucks at 3288 and 3288-A Chaparral Road.

 Courtesy image

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to determine whether a request to rezone and obtain a conditional-use permit at a Chaparral Road address to build a covered storage facility for boats, recreational vehicles and semi-trucks will be approved.

“Their project Platinum Coach Storage ... will be a high-end storage facility,” according to a letter to the city from Tyler Freese of Republic Engineering and Development Services. “No landscape trailer or abandoned vehicle storage will be allowed. No one will be allowed to stay overnight at the facility.”

