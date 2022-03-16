According to the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission’s quarterly update to the Killeen City Council Tuesday, the commission has reviewed 48 items since its last update to the council in October.
In total, the Planning and Zoning Commission has approved five preliminary plats, four final plats, 26 zoning requests, 10 future land use map amendment requests, one subdivision variance and two amendments to Killeen’s code of ordinances.
The two amendments included changes to the city’s architectural and site design standards, as well as an amendment to allow bars and taverns by-right within the Historic Overlay District in downtown Killeen.
Louie Minor, who is the vice chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said the commission is currently engaged in working with Verdunity to complete Killeen’s new comprehensive plan, and asked for help in completing a tree preservation ordinance and a “short term rental” as well as an “accessory dwelling unit” ordinance.
“Once we adopt the comprehensive plan, we’re going to seriously need to consider passing an update to our unified development code,” Minor told the City Council.
Additionally, Minor said that a current proposal would allow the city to transfer certain liabilities from the city to home owners associations, allowing HOAs to use its membership fees to repair and improve fencing and streetscapes within its jurisdiction.
Responding to an inquiry from Councilman Ken Wilkerson, City Manager Kent Cagle clarified that HOAs cannot implement standards lower than those of city.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown expressed support for several of the current amendments, but also voiced concern that the city may get “stuck in a loop” in conducting stakeholder meetings.
