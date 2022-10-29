Killeen City Council

Representing Castrong LLC, Franklin Land Associates is asking to rezone 2.38 acres east of Highway 195 and south of Riverside Drive, with a conditional use permit, to build a 10,641-square-foot single-tenant retailer.

 Courtesy photo | City of Killeen

A developer during a Killeen City Council workshop on Tuesday will ask officials to consider rezoning almost 2.4 acres near the Lampasas River to build a commercial property.

“The applicant intends to develop a general retail store on the property to provide surrounding rural and residential area with everyday needs,” according to a staff report. “This request is consistent with the ‘Neighborhood Commercial’ designation of the Future Land Use Map (FLUM). The Comprehensive Plan recommends moving towards a more neighborhood-centric community that brings people together keeping in mind the needs of the resident at a more local or neighborhood scale.”

