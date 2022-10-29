A developer during a Killeen City Council workshop on Tuesday will ask officials to consider rezoning almost 2.4 acres near the Lampasas River to build a commercial property.
“The applicant intends to develop a general retail store on the property to provide surrounding rural and residential area with everyday needs,” according to a staff report. “This request is consistent with the ‘Neighborhood Commercial’ designation of the Future Land Use Map (FLUM). The Comprehensive Plan recommends moving towards a more neighborhood-centric community that brings people together keeping in mind the needs of the resident at a more local or neighborhood scale.”
Representing Castrong LLC, Franklin Land Associates is asking to rezone 2.38 acres east of Highway 195 and south of Riverside Drive, with a conditional use permit, to build a 10,641-square-foot single-tenant retailer.
“Staff finds the request consistent with the policies and principles of the 2022 Comprehensive Plan as indicated in the Comprehensive Plan Analysis,” city documents show. “Staff recommends approval of the applicant’s request for (Neighborhood Business District) with a conditional use permit.”
That request is one of five public hearings scheduled for the Nov. 8 City Council meeting. During workshops, council members often discuss rezoning requests set for public hearings at meetings during which they may be approved or rejected.
In the other public hearings, applicants are requesting:
Rezoning about 2,700 square feet of the Mid-Town Mall at 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard from business district to general business and alcohol sales district for a hookah lounge and bar.
Rezoning about 0.72 acres at 225 Long Avenue from business district to business district with a conditional use permit for the construction of a communication tower.
Rezoning about 0.55 acres at 3400, 3402 and 3404 Abraham Drive from local business district to residential townhouse single-family district to develop townhomes.
Amending the comprehensive plan Future Land Use Map from regional commercial to campus for about 5.24 acres at 2607 and 2703 Atkinson Ave. for transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness.
On Tuesday, council members will also consider approving a resolution appointing fiscal year 2023 commissioners to the Youth Advisory Committee and approving another appointing Laura Calcote as city secretary.
Four items are included on the agenda for discussion. Those are:
Establishment of a downtown advisory committee
National Mounted Warrior Museum partnership
Naming a concourse at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for former Killeen Mayor Timothy L. Hancock.
Vacant and abandoned building registry program.
And items on the consent agenda include:
Consider a resolution authorizing the purchase of police uniforms, duty gear and accessories from Galls LLC for $162,090.
Consider a resolution authorizing the purchase of police equipment, body armor, accessories and ammunition from GT Distributors for up to $324,565.
Consider a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a grant agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for a STEP, or State Trade Expansion Program, grant.
Consider a resolution awarding a bid for water and sewer-supply items for up to $199,163.
Consider a resolution for the adoption of guidelines and criteria for tax abatement.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
