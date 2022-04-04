The Killeen City Council is set to consider several long-term, far-reaching projects during its workshop meeting Tuesday.
First, the City Council will consider appointing a new mayor pro tem. The mayor pro tem operates as the mayor in case of a vacancy, and the position was previously held by Mayor Debbie Nash-King.
The City Council will also hear an interlocal agreement between the city of Killeen and Bell County for the relocation of the Bell County Killeen Annex.
The annex, which is currently located at 307 Priest Drive, has been the subject of some discussion for several months as the city sought to find a way to relocate the annex to a downtown location.
Now, after several weeks of back and forth with the county, Killeen staff will present a potential agreement to the City Council.
The City Council will also consider an ordinance establishing traffic impact analysis requirements.
The ordinance is the product of several years of discussion between city staff and members of the homebuilding community.
Work on the ordinance accelerated after a draft was heard in late January; since then, city staff, engineers, architects and homebuilders have sat down every other Monday to hammer out a proposal that is hopefully strict enough to make homebuilders pay their “fair share” for traffic surveys and robust enough so as to not discourage building.
Additionally, city staff has prepared two application forms, with guidelines and FAQs, for current and future applicants of the North Killeen Downtown Start-up and City of Killeen Small Business Relief Programs, which draw from a pool of money received as a result of the city’s deal with the NRP Group to establish the 368-unit Robinson42 apartment complex and $29.1 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The City Council will also hear two $1 million requests for road treatments, will declare vacancies on four boards as the result of Riakos Adams becoming the District 2 representative and the resignation of Patsy Bracey from the Killeen Sister Cities committee.
Other items on the agenda include seven planning and zoning-related requests, discussion of secure commercial semi-truck parking, downtown property improvements, the potential sale of cemetery property for economic development purposes and City Manager Kent Cagle’s quarterly review, as well as several council member requests for future agenda items.
