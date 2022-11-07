Week in Review

Some of Killeen's homeless set up camp behind a restaurant in 2020.

 Herald | File

Transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness will be developed on Atkinson Avenue if the Killeen City Council on Tuesday approves a zoning change in the area.

“If approved, the property is intended to be developed as the Homeless to Housed Project, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity,” according to a staff report. “The proposed use will provide transitional housing for individuals and families currently experiencing homelessness, as well as supportive assistance to successfully transition from homelessness to permanent housing.”

