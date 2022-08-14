As urban sprawl and strategic shortsightedness have advanced the decline of downtown Killeen, officials here have struggled for years to reverse that trend.
Kevin Shepherd, the consultant hired by the city to lead stakeholders through creating a new comprehensive plan for Killeen, believes the area can be saved. But it won’t happen quickly, and residents and others should temper expectations.
“To bring downtown back, it’s going to take an intentional effort made up of small, incremental steps over time,” he said. “The market is too far gone to expect outside developers to invest in the area, so it has to be cultivated by locals one building and business at a time.”
To that end, and at Shepherd’s urging, the city has hired a downtown revitalization director. Katlin Kizito’s job is to “help revitalize, revamp and restore economic development programs in downtown and north Killeen” and plan events and develop community partnerships.
“This is something that came up in our downtown workshop that our team suggested and the city leadership has jumped on quickly,” Shepherd said. “The ideal person would build relationships with existing business and property owners to understand their needs and be constantly working to connect investors, entrepreneurs, small developers and Realtors with people wanting to sell or develop their property.”
The rise and fall of downtown
Today, historic Killeen resembles nothing of classic downtown America, with its green space, event and music venues, bars and microbreweries, art galleries and museums and myriad of shops. Aesthetically, the area has improved, thanks to the city’s nearly $6 million investment in sidewalk construction, rehabilitated streets, lighting and decorative crosswalks.
What’s left, though, is a 70% vacancy rate in downtown properties but also the best that downtown has to offer — several restaurants that boast the cultural diversity of Killeen and some stores that remain open despite a stagnant downtown recovery effort and the lingering adverse effects of COVID-19.
“I’ve been here since 2015,” said Isabell Munoc, who owns Rincon de Panama on North Gray Street — a busy and important part of downtown Killeen between the turn of the century and the 1950s. “I think this is the best of Killeen. I believe in downtown. This city has a lot, but it’s like we don’t care about downtown Killeen.”
And that’s been the main problem — apathy — Shepherd said.
“This is all covered in the comprehensive plan. It’s a combination of a lot of things, but the three big ones in my mind are aggressive expansion to the south (and) not having a single economic development strategy for the community that prioritizes downtown and small businesses or a staff person or department charged with prioritizing downtown program.”
In turn, that has resulted in downtown “being out of sight, out of mind,” Shepherd said.
That has been a reality since Killeen Mall opened in 1981, when businesses followed growth to the south. But before that, prostitution in downtown Killeen was a hindrance to business and by the time Killeen police mitigated the problem, it was too late.
“People I talk to from here say downtown has never been booming,” Foster Lawson said. “They had a big prostitution problem here in the 1960s, until they built the police station down here.”
Lawson opened Chop Shop Hair Studio on North Gray Street in May.
“The rent is cheap, and I didn’t really want to be on Rancier Avenue,” he said.
Rancier is an east-west road just north of downtown, where Killeen was founded in 1882 with the arrival of the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway. Frank P. Killeen, the city’s namesake, was an employee of the railway.
The original town, now listed with the National Register of Historic Places, was built adjacent to the tracks. Many of the buildings of that era — or parts of them — remain downtown, particularly on Gray Street and Avenue D.
Hardware and clothing stores, grocers, banks, churches, doctor’s offices, pharmacies, cafes and variety stores made up the busy and developing U.S. Army town after Fort Hood was created in 1942 -- then known as Camp Hood.
“My plan is to buy the building and make it look better,” Munoc said of her small restaurant on North Gray Street. “It’s beautiful here, and I don’t want to leave Killeen. I want to stay here. We have to keep trying. It’s going to get better, but it’s going to take us all.”
‘Dedicated and focused’
That’s where Kizito’s leadership will come into play, Mayor Debbie Nash-King said.
“It is imperative to have an individual that is dedicated and focused only on the revitalization of the downtown Killeen area,” she said. “The revitalization director would provide support to bringing resources, programs, partnerships, and events to attract more foot traffic to the area.”
Lawson along with Truman Wallace, owner of Sarah’s Kitchen on East Avenue D, agreed that business owners and others must focus on hosting events downtown that drive traffic to the area.
“They do pretty well but I think more needs to be done to bring people downtown,” Lawson said. “If I didn’t have a business down here, I wouldn’t even know about them. They need to do a better job of advertising the events.”
Not only that, Wallace said, but those who own businesses downtown need to be more consistent on their hours of operation.
“Advertise your business, have your set hours and make sure you stay with your set hours. A lot of people don’t know we’re downtown.”
Protecting history
The historic district is bounded by Avenue A, Santa Fe Plaza, North 4th Street and North 8th Street. To protect the integrity of the area, the Killeen City Council two years ago created the Vacant Structure Registration Program “to compel property owners to make needed repairs to their historically significant buildings and attract new and expanding businesses to downtown Killeen.”
The ordinance requires owners of vacant structures in the Historic Overlay District to register them with the city’s Planning and Development Services Department and pay annual registration fees.
“Unfortunately, many of Killeen’s historic buildings have become abandoned and fallen into disrepair,” according to the city’s website. “To breathe new life into the downtown area, the Killeen City Council found it necessary to adopt an ordinance that would incentivize property owners to make much-needed repairs to their buildings.”
In August 2020, when the ordinance was adopted, 38 vacant buildings were in the historic overlay district, the Herald reported in April. As historic revitalization director, Kizito will be responsible for enforcing that ordinance, Nash-King said.
She will “also oversee the North Killeen revitalization area (that) surrounds the downtown area and the implementation of the comprehensive plan as it relates to downtown Killeen. The revitalization director position is vital to the success of future growth in downtown Killeen.”
The North Killeen Revitalization Program was created to “promote the development and redevelopment of north Killeen,” the city’s website shows. “This program includes incentives for residential and commercial business structures’ rehabilitation, expansion and/or new construction.”
Access to downtown, north Killeen
Even if the gradual revitalization of downtown comes to fruition, it may not guarantee unlimited success for business owners and long-term economic benefits for the city. The reason? Infrastructure.
“People who come here say that we don’t have main streets and an easy way to get downtown from the highway,” Lawson said.
They’re right. Downtown Killeen and north Killeen, landlocked by Fort Hood, have been isolated from growth to the south — effectively abandoned to the extent that development efforts do not involve either area. The heart of downtown is two miles from I-14 with nothing but directional signs alerting visitors to its location on narrow roads and in economically depressed neighborhoods.
That is in contrast to Temple’s downtown area, where a recent $10 million renovation project has created a revitalized city center with a public plaza and new businesses. Temple’s downtown is served by major multiple-lane arteries that quickly connect it to Interstate 35.
“The emphasis on growth to the south is the biggest reason north Killeen has declined,” Shepherd said. “The grocery stores and businesses left because the market was better to the south. These neighborhoods are a huge opportunity, though, because they have the street and lot layout that forms the foundation for great, walkable mixed-use neighborhoods that so many people are looking for, especially younger people who detest the suburbs and want a more affordable, gritty and walkable neighborhood.”
‘We are not alone’
Councilman Jose Segarra, a former mayor of Killeen, said that downtown revitalization remains a council priority.
“We are not alone in trying to revitalize our downtown. Many cities are trying to do the same thing. I think the comprehensive plan ... will be a great source and guide for us to follow in trying to re-energize our downtown. We have already taken some steps in the right direction, like (having) more events there, but will need to continue to look for and attract other venues that will bring more crowds to our downtown.”
Meanwhile, a facade grant program has helped restore downtown storefronts, and business owners have access to enterprise zones, reinvestment zones and an innovation zone — all designed to provide financial breaks to incoming businesses. And in 2010, the Killeen City Council approved a $4.2 million redesign project for the former 80,000-square-foot First Baptist Church building it purchased four years earlier; the facility has since been transformed into a performing arts center, classrooms, office space and a free clinic.
“The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce fully supports the city’s comprehensive plan and City Council’s vision for downtown,” said Brian O’Connor, vice president of economic development. “Verdunity has proposed an incremental growth strategy that complements the current marketplace while not overburdening available resources. We look forward to working with the city to ensure that residents and potential investors are informed of downtown opportunities.”
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said that downtown will be brought “back to life one building and one business at a time” and that a “critical first step” was taken in that effort by using American Rescue Plan Act money to fund small-business grants.
President Joe Biden signed ARPA into law in 2021 — a nearly $2.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that allocated $350 billion from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund for state and local governments.
(1) comment
All that big story when the truth can be told in simple words. Downtown area is crime ridden with drugs and prostitution. The so called leaders know that it will cost significant amount of money to fix this so their focus is on southern side of town where they can sell and invest money to make millions in profit. Why do you think the new police station is on that side of town. After taking land from private owners they will sell that for their needs. Do you really think they care about the old parts where there is no money to be made. No tax money to make by poor folks that live in the north. Their pockets are empty so let's go south. How many profiteers are on the boards..do the math
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.