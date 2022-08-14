As urban sprawl and strategic shortsightedness have advanced the decline of downtown Killeen, officials here have struggled for years to reverse that trend.

Kevin Shepherd, the consultant hired by the city to lead stakeholders through creating a new comprehensive plan for Killeen, believes the area can be saved. But it won’t happen quickly, and residents and others should temper expectations.

Business owners in Downtown Killeen; Truman Wallace and Foster Lawson; express some of their concerns and suggestions for the area's revitalization.
Downtown Killeen 2.jpg

This sign is part of improved streetscaping in downtown Killeen, where businesses for decades have left the area as commercial and residential development continues south of I-14. A mural reflecting Killeen's history and culture is in the background.
Downtown Killeen 3.jpg

A storefront with an open roof is vacant on North Gray Street in downtown Killeen, where businesses have left the area for decades as commercial and residential development continues in south Killeen.
Downtown Killeen 6.jpg

Foster Lawson, owner of Chop Shop Hair Studio on North Gray Street in downtown Killeen, gives his grandfather, Ron Lawson, a haircut on Thursday.
Downtown Killeen 1.jpg

This sign is part of improved streetscaping in downtown Killeen, where businesses for decades have left the area as commercial and residential development continues south of I-14.
Downtown Killeen 5.jpg

With paintings of black history covered by security bars, this is one of many buildings available for rent in downtown Killeen. For years, businesses have left the area as commercial and residential development continues in south Killeen.
Downtown Killeen.jpg

A director has been hired to help revitalize downtown Killeen after decades of shuttered businesses and those that have left the area as commercial and residential development continues to expand in south Killeen.

Wayne Jefferson

All that big story when the truth can be told in simple words. Downtown area is crime ridden with drugs and prostitution. The so called leaders know that it will cost significant amount of money to fix this so their focus is on southern side of town where they can sell and invest money to make millions in profit. Why do you think the new police station is on that side of town. After taking land from private owners they will sell that for their needs. Do you really think they care about the old parts where there is no money to be made. No tax money to make by poor folks that live in the north. Their pockets are empty so let's go south. How many profiteers are on the boards..do the math

