An effort by one council member to name a concourse for the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport started weeks ago, and it may end on Tuesday when he and others vote on it instead of merely discussing it.
But Councilman Michael Boyd’s initiative that the north concourse be named after Shoemaker has been joined by another effort from Councilwoman Nina Cobb, who insists that the south concourse be named after former Killeen Mayor Timothy L. Hancock.
“Our past mayor, Tim L. Hancock, has served this country honorable, this city honorably,” she said during a workshop discussion on Nov. 1. “He’s been positive. He’s done the things the city needs to have a good quality of life, and I think that’s important. You see, sometimes, a man’s action and the words that he uses will speak for him. His actions, his words have spoken for him.”
‘Guess it doesn’t matter’
Hancock was Killeen’s first African-American mayor, having served three terms from 2006 to 2012.
After the Nov. 1 council meeting, multiple people questioned Cobb’s personal connection to Hancock and whether it is a factor in her recommendation to name a concourse for him. She offered in an email an abrupt response when the newspaper asked her to address those questions.
“Can a African American Woman not speak highly of a Honorable Past Black Man Mayor?” she said in an email. “Sir, on many occasions I have seen, heard, research and received the wisdom of Honorable Past Mayor Tim. His actions and respect EARNED is enough for Men, Women and Children to know how HE worked to make Killeen Great as he led our City for 3 terms. I guess it doesn’t matter that others voted, supported and felt the same way for 3 terms.”
Considering Hancock
Hancock was first elected in May 2006 and remained in that office as mayor until he termed out. Before that, he was an at-large council member, having served as mayor pro tem from 2004 to 2006.
“This office that I hold means so much to me why would I do nothing but MY BEST!!!” Cobb said in her email. “I GIVE AND TRY HARD TO MAKE EVERY VOTE OR NOMINEE THAT I SUBMIT THE BEST. BEING JUST IN MY DEALINGS, COURTEOUS TO EVERYONE AND ABOVE ALL FAIR TO EVERYONE IS NOT A FEEL GOOD STATEMENT, IT IS WHAT I STRIVE AND DO EVERY DAY.”
A Tyler native, Hancock, 88, is an Army veteran, having retired in 1983 as command sergeant major. He owns and runs a bus company in downtown Killeen.
“Sir, I work hard on doing the right things for our City and District 3,” Cobb wrote. “I stand on every decision I have made and believe they were good choices and for the record: My family was blessed to have The Late James and Nurse Deavers, as Godparents and even more with meeting a ‘Honorable Leader: Past Mayor Hancock and Mrs. Hancock.’ My advice: Moved forward with naming the GRK CONCOURSE after Tim Hancock not only because he deserves it but because he can live to see and understand how much this City appreciate him. How about that for not only speaking my words but sharing the truth.”
The survey
On Halloween, the city posted on its website a survey to gauge residents’ interest in naming a concourse at the airport for Shoemaker or another candidate, including Hancock.
“The late General Robert M. Shoemaker served as commanding general for III Corps & Fort Hood,” according to the survey. “He also served the Killeen community as a Bell County commissioner. During his tenure as commissioner, he effectively advocated for the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to be established in Killeen through correspondence with congress members, the Federal Aviation Administration and the competing municipality. General Shoemaker was a master aviator who was inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame.”
Residents have until Nov. 13 to select Option 1 for Shoemaker for Option 2 for “other.” If users choose the second option, they must type their choices in a field and provide their “reasoning” in another field. Hancock’s name does not appear on the survey form, but survey takers can put his name in as an “other” option.
The survey was posted after Killeen City Council members approved Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez’s motion of direction on Oct. 18 to conduct the survey “with the information that council member (Michael) Boyd presented.”
It followed a roughly 30-minute discussion about how and whether the two concourses should be named at the airport after Boyd proposed honoring Shoemaker by naming the concourse after him.
Boyd asked for — and received — consent from the council on Sept. 27 to place his naming request on an agenda, and it was one of several discussion items during the Oct. 18 workshop.
In that request, Boyd said that Shoemaker “served as commanding general for III Corps & Fort Hood. Following his extensive military career, General Shoemaker served the Killeen community as Bell County commissioner. During his tenure ... Shoemaker advocated consistently for the new Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to be established in Killeen.”
Shoemaker’s service
Shoemaker served in the Army 36 years, and his name is well-known in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. He already has a high school in Killeen and multiple buildings in Killeen and Fort Hood named after him. He died from natural causes in 2017 in Harker Heights.
“Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration further defines his efforts,” Boyd said in his request. “GRK has two separate departure areas (concourses). The north concourse serves gates 1-3 while the south concourse serves gates 4-6.”
Neither concourse is named.
“Considering his contributions to Fort Hood, the Killeen community and aviation, it appears fitting for the city of Killeen to consider bestowing the proposed designation.”
Shoemaker was a Bell County commissioner for eight years and as president of multiple civic and professional organizations such as First Cavalry Division Association, Heart of Texas Council of the Boy Scouts and United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area.
Shoemaker was also on the Texas A&M University Task Force and campaigned for public higher education in Central Texas. Founders Hall was renamed this year “General Robert M. Shoemaker-Founders Hall.”
Through a motion of direction at a council workshop meeting on Nov. 1, Boyd was successful in advancing the effort to name the concourses at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for Shoemaker and Hancock, with Cobb’s support, along with taking offline the survey posted by the city on Halloween.
Recommending Baird
However, the survey remained live on the city’s website Friday, despite the motion of direction to take it down. On Nov. 1, former Councilwoman Mellisa Brown questioned the legitimacy of the survey and offered another name for consideration for one of the airport concourses.
“It looks very skewed,” she said. “It appears that the city is trying to push the citizens to make a particular decision. Also ... individuals can vote multiple times on that survey — pretty much as many times as they want to for the same person. I think, maybe, we need to put a pause on that until we are able to fix that issue.”
City spokeswoman Janell Ford said the survey will remain as is — for now.
“We will inform the public once we have final council direction and a decision,” Ford told the Herald Thursday.
Brown said that council members should consider naming a concourse for Elizabeth Baird, who earned the nickname, “Hug lady,” because she gave an estimated 500,000 hugs to deploying and returning soldiers at Fort Hood from 2003 until her death in 2015.
“I hear you and I understand you, and I appreciate your passion on naming it after Mayor Hancock,” Brown said. “I would personally recommend that it would be named after Elizabeth Baird, the ‘Hug Lady.’ Every soldier who has gone in and out of the Fort Hood airport when they deploy, she was the very last person they gave a hug to when they left and the very first person she gave a hug to when she came back. Even when she was dying of cancer, she still got there to make sure our soldiers were loved. That’s who we need to be naming stuff after.”
The council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
