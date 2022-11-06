Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport

Killeen City Council members have recommended naming the concourses at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker and former Mayor Timothy L. Hancock.

 File | Herald

An effort by one council member to name a concourse for the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport started weeks ago, and it may end on Tuesday when he and others vote on it instead of merely discussing it.

But Councilman Michael Boyd’s initiative that the north concourse be named after Shoemaker has been joined by another effort from Councilwoman Nina Cobb, who insists that the south concourse be named after former Killeen Mayor Timothy L. Hancock.

Timothy L. Hancock

Timothy L. Hancock
Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker

Retired Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker

