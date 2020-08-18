Developer's wife addresses council on protocol

JoAnn Purser had some strong words for the Killeen City Council on Tuesday, in response to a council agenda item about citizen/council language and disrespect.
The item was added at the request of Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, after Purser’s husband, developer Gary Purser Jr., used coarse language at a July 21 meeting after one council member suggested tabling his requested rezoning of a parcel of land.
The treatment of her husband was a pattern that has gone on for several years, Purser said.
“For the past three years we have not received a unanimous vote from this city council,” she told members. “Actually, the last unanimous vote we got from y’all was back in 2016 and it was over a development that had failed with three other developers and my husband took the chance because of his expertise to get that project on the ground on the north side of town and it turned out to be a very successful project for the new residents in that area. It was a success for the city, too.”
Purser, a former Killeen council member and current Killeen school board member, expressed frustration over the fact that some council members consistently voted against her husband’s projects.
“There has always been the same one to three dissenting votes every time we have an agenda item before you — so much so that even in 2019, my husband‘s construction company was the low bidder on a utility job and even after staff supported the award of this job to the low bidder, the vote was 4 to 2 with two of the same members on this council voting against it and the third one of you was absent that day.”
Purser said she understood the need for courteousness and professionalism in addressing council members, but she asserted it was a two-way street.
“Your expectation of respectfulness is something we all understand must happen for meetings to be productive,” Purser said.
“It occurred to me when a comment was made in the newspaper that some council members may not want to police certain community members’ comments and that a policy may need to be in place to insure good conduct.”
“I could agree if the police also policed yourselves.”
Purser noted that because they are elected officials, the council members’ words greatly influenced residents, referencing a comment posted on social media by Councilwoman Fleming, who asserted the comments Purser’s husband made at the July 21 meeting were racist in nature.
“It is important to try to refrain from your opinion about an individual because when a council member takes it upon themselves to post personal comments on social media outlets or comment to the newspaper in print, all of us when we read your statements, we want to take your comments to gospel.
“If you choose to create a policy, my wish is that an enforcement and behavior policy is created for council members so when a rouge council member attacks private citizens or business owners publicly through social media or print, a greater punishment is to be handed down.
“If you want to put a policy in place, you should be prepared to abide by it yourself,” she said.
Purser added in a phone interview prior to Tuesday’s council meeting that she is unsure as to why certain members of the council are singling her husband out.
“If the point is personal, they should recuse themselves from future actions,” she said.
Herald staff writer Dave Miller contributed
to this article.
