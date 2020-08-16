Harris: Meeting protocol, first responder vehicles are priorities

For Killeen District 4 Council Member Steve Harris, an improved protocol for city council meetings is important.
Specifically, this stems from the July 21 council meeting, where local developer Gary Purser, Jr. was criticized for using inappropriate language. The Killeen City Council is set to discuss the issue of respect and language, and other issues, at its meeting on Tuesday.
“The only reason someone would do that is because they felt most of the council members would let them get away with it,” Harris said by phone on Sunday.
Harris, a schoolteacher, described Purser’s conduct at that meeting as “childish.”
“Be professional in the way you address the council,” Harris said. “He’s a professional and he can be professional and he should have known better.”
For future meetings, Harris suggested a protocol as follows, if someone uses inappropriate language: a warning, then being made to sit down and forfeit the rest of your speaking time, then if that doesn’t work being removed from the meeting. At the same time, Harris said, this sort of protocol goes both ways.
“The flip side is that council members can’t talk to residents that way either,” he said.
Another agenda item scheduled is a request from the Killeen Fire Department to procure six new vehicles, which Harris supports.
“Killeen is growing and KFD needs to have reliable vehicles, which will save money and potentially lives,” he said.
With respect to the acceptance of the Federal Aviation Administration Military Airport program grant, also on the agenda, Harris supports this as well.
“This is helping us do some things we needed to get done in the past,” he said.
The council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., Tuesday at city council chambers at 101 N. College Street.
