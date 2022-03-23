The City of Killeen’s Crime Solutions Committee displayed both optimism and determination as it held its inaugural meeting Wednesday.
The committee is made up of seven members, including Killeen City Councilman Ken Wilkerson and Bell County Commissioner John Driver, and can be filled out by up to three representatives from local civic groups such as LULAC, the NAACP, or youth or church groups.
During the roughly hour-long meeting, committee members worked toward developing mission and vision statements. In general, members agreed that the purpose of the committee was to develop a series of preventative solutions by analyzing the root cause of crime in Killeen.
“I want our area to be an area to where people look at it and say ‘I feel safe,’” Wilkerson said.
Driver said that the vision should be to create a region where residents would want to bring and raise their family.
According to Wilkerson, who was elected chair, the committee will use data sets from a Texas A&M University-Central Texas crime study as the baseline for conversations.
The study will seek to identify socio-economic as well as geographic crime correlations and to describe crime solutions that worked in other cities.
However, Wilkerson said the study will stop short of explicitly offering solutions, which will be the business of the Crime Solutions Committee.
Preliminary discussion
The committee held some discussion regarding committee members’ first impressions of crime in Killeen.
Wilkerson acknowledged that while there may be residents who feel apathetic toward crime, it is still important to at least try prevention solutions. Additionally, Wilkerson said that while the Killeen Police Department “is great at what they do,” there is little it can do to actually prevent crime, short of its outreach efforts.
Changing tack, Mary Al Moore, who works at the Bell County Jail as a facilitator, said that she is concerned that the Bell County Jail is preparing to expand without programs to prevent recidivism.
In response, Driver said that “the cliche that the county is growing so the jail needs to grow” is unwarranted, and it is rather the actions of residents in Bell County that have left the Bell County Jail with such little space. Currently, he said, the county pays approximately $1 million a year to house residents in other jails, which is one of the reasons preventing crime is a top priority.
Anca Neagu, a local engineer and secretary for the committee, said that the solution lies with connecting residents to their passions.
“If we can get them hooked on something, then they won’t have a reason to go out and commit crimes,” she said.
Frankie Williams, a concerned resident, said that crime in Killeen is out of control, citing the shooting death of the 52-year-old woman who died Tuesday, whom he said was a close friend.
“If this is the path or the road that we’re on, then we’re all going to be personally touched,” he said.
Similarly, Moore said that one of the reasons that residents may turn to crime is because of a lack of opportunity for young people.
Finally, committee member Ronald Blackman said that, when considering policy recommendations, the committee should also keep in mind what’s happening on the county, state and federal level.
Creating partnerships
In order for the committee to see the most success, it will need to facilitate a strong connection with the Killeen Independent School District, as well as other community-driven organizations, Wilkerson said.
According to City Manager Kent Cagle, KISD received a draft partnership proposal and sent it back with some revisions. The city approved the revisions but has not heard back from KISD for final approval.
Additionally, Wilkerson charged the committee members to reach out to community organizations. Finally, the committee will feature citizens’ comments at the start of the meeting.
“The more people we get in the room, the better product we’re going to get,” Wilkerson said.
Resident Jonathan Hildner said that he hopes the committee will feature a “revolving door” of young people who will discuss their experience with crime.
The crime solutions committee will meet again at 4 p.m. on April 27 at City Hall.
