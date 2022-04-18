A draft ordinance to regulate subdivisions began to take shape at Monday’s stakeholder meeting between Killeen city staff and members of the homebuilding community.
The ordinance, once passed, will set standards for subdivisions. Street trees have been a sticky issue thus far, with developers claiming they’re too expensive to maintain for the homeowner, and often impractical.
Travis Whitis said that he has previously been asked to put street trees on lots that also require large setbacks, water meters and sidewalks, at times making the trees an impossibility.
City staff pointed agreed to modify the current draft of the ordinance to set a minimum limit of 80 feet between trees instead of 30.
However, developers will still be required to insert root shielding to stop roots from forming immediately below the sidewalk.
Homeowners were also a point of concern; although developers are responsible for the installation of trees, homeowners are required by ordinance to maintain their tree — this includes pruning, watering and so on.
In that case, Whitus said, it may not be practical for homeowners to shoulder the burden.
Ace Reneau pointed out that a local multifamily rental property started out with 32 trees — as of today that number has dwindled to just one. The issue, he explained, is enforcement.
“Until it’s enforced, t’s just words,” he said.
The group also discussed the creation and management of mailboxes, which Dillon Whitis said has been a sticking point for some time.
The problem on Monday appeared to revolve around how close cluster mailboxes could be placed to a collector road and the requirements for road cutouts.
No consensus appeared to be reached, though the impetus for conversation was the semi-recent Department of Justice ruling against Killeen for numerous Americans with Disabilities Act infringements.
Also present at the meeting was Killeen resident and engineer Anca Neagu and Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown.
The ordinance is still under revision, and will be brought back to stakeholders at a later date before it is presented to the Killeen City Council.
